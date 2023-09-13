AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kokkinakis loses for Australia
Thanasi Kokkinakis was left frustrated after losing Australia's opening Davis Cup rubber against GB. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Aussie Kokkinakis edged by GB star Draper in Davis Cup

Ian Chadband September 14, 2023

Thanasi Kokkinakis has lost a titanic opening encounter in Australia’s Davis Cup Finals group stage tie with Great Britain, beaten by the home country’s new darling, Jack Draper.

The GB hosts, who caused a surprise by dropping their No.1 Cameron Norrie and all-time great Andy Murray from Wednesday’s line-up at Manchester AO Arena, were left saluting a fresh star in Draper, the 21-year-old who battled back to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) after Kokkinakis served for the match in the final set.

Breaking back when the key opening rubber looked to be going the Australians’ way, Draper also then roared back from 4-2 down in the first match-deciding tiebreak he had ever played at tour level to enable GB to draw first blood in the best-of-three rubber.

It left Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur having to beat Dan Evans in the second singles to keep last year’s finalists in the tie and set up a deciding doubles.

In a high-quality and exhilarating opening contest between two heavy hitters, it was Draper, who’d just returned from a magnificent breakthrough US Open where he reached the last-16, who came out on top after two hours and 50 minutes of engrossing action during which he pounded down 24 aces to Kokkinakis’s 17.

All was going well for Kokkinakis, trusted for the key opening rubber by his captain Lleyton Hewitt despite having endured a disappointing performance in last year’s Finals in Malaga, when he emerged triumphant in a 63-minute opening stanza during which he saved a set point.

But 21-year-old Draper was inspired, breaking the Adelaide battler twice in the second set with his own serve proving unbreakable until the end of the deciding set when Kokkinakis at last cracked the exciting left-hander in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead and serve for the match.

Back came Draper, though, earning a third break of the match to take Kokkinakis into a tiebreak, which the young Brit ended up winning, sending the 9000-crowd into ecstasy with his glorious driven backhand clincher down the line. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.