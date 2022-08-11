Aussie LIV golfers free to play the Open

Cameron Smith will be welcome to play the Australian Open – and any other event down under he chooses this summer – even if the newly crowned British Open champion joins LIV Golf.

In a huge win for Australian golf fans, officials have opted against following the lead of the US PGA and Europe’s DP World Tour in banning Australasian Tour members who commit to the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

Smith continues to be linked to a $US100 million ($A140m) move to Greg Norman’s so-called rebel tour immediately after the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs conclude later this month.

The world No.2 offered a “no comment” when asked this week about his reported plans, but Australian golf officials have given Smith the green light to tee up in his national championship in Melbourne from December 1-4.

Australian PGA Tour chief Gavin Kirkman said while LIV Golf-aligned players had been suspended from the PGA and DP World Tours for being in “breach of their (tours’) regulations”, the rules are different for Australasian Tour members.

“(Our) regulations sit underneath the constitution and the players coming home to play, as long as there’s no conflicting event, they’ll be welcome to play,” Kirkman said after revealing a record $8 million prize pool for the 16-event summer schedule on Thursday.

“The Australian players have come home and, wherever they’re playing at the moment, if they’re members of our organisation, they’ll be eligible to play and that’s been discussed with other tours.”

Smith all but confirmed he’d contest the historic first mixed-gender Australian Open, being co-hosted by the Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs, in the glorious aftermath to his watershed victory at last month’s 150th Open at St Andrews.

Due to COVID-19, the Florida-based 28-year-old hasn’t been able to return to Australia since the 2019 Presidents Cup.

But, if he does in fact join LIV Golf, fans can look forward to seeing plenty more of the mullet-haired cult hero on Australian fairways.

In addition to a planned 48-man event in Sydney in April, LIV Golf is said to be plotting to stage two more tournaments in Australia next year.

Australian golf powerbrokers are accepting LIV Golf’s looming presence down under, if not quite yet embracing it.

“I can’t control what LIV Golf are going to do. You can see globally no one can control what they’re doing at the moment,” Kirkman said.

“We’re going to have fans with mixed opinions. Some people are going to love it and some people aren’t going to love it.

“If it fits in, it fits in. But we’ll talk closely to Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour and just work on on what we keep working on.”

After announcing the major prize money boost, Kirkman and Golf Australia chief James Sutherland envision putting the sport “on the front pages”.

Asked if LIV Golf’s place on the Australian golf calendar satisfied the “any publicity is good publicity” adage, Kirkman said: “If it’s a golf event, at some stage they’re going to get fans there”.

“Is it going to be good for the game? What I don’t want – and what I don’t like to hear about and read about at the moment – is people arguing what’s good for the game and what’s not.

“The Australian public and the Australian fan will have their opinion and if they get out and see some golf under a different format, that’s going to be up to them.

“And they’re going to enjoy it and golf is going to be in our country and it will be (on the front page) for that event.”