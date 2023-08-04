Aussie Mead called up by Major League’s Tampa Bay Rays

Young Adelaide baseballer Curtis Mead has been called up by the Tampa Bay Rays and will start in Saturday’s clash against the Detroit Tigers.

The 22-year-old, who plays for the Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League, will become the 37th Australian to make the Major Leagues.

Mead will be the second current Australian in the league joining Perth’s Liam Hendriks – a relief pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

He will be on the bench for the Rays in Detroit on Friday for the three-game series but has been told he will start on Saturday.

“This is surreal,” says Mead. “When I found out, it was obviously a really special moment that I’ll never forget.

“The best part was getting to tell the people I love and share the moment with them.”

Mead, a third baseman and batter, can expect to earn a minimum of $720,000 ($A1.1m) a year if he stays in MLB.

Former MLB player and current Baseball Australia CEO Glenn Williams said it was always a special day when an Australian made the big leagues.

“We are thrilled for Curtis, his family and the many people in the baseball community that helped him along the journey,” said Williams.

“The Australian baseball community will be right behind him as he makes his debut.”

Mead is one of 23 Australians affiliated with a Major League Club with 21 others currently playing in the minor leagues trying to work their way up.

His selection will be a major boost for Australia, who made it to the quarter-finals of the recent World Baseball Classic.

Meanwhile, Hendriks will miss at least a year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing arm.

Just a few months ago the 34-year-old declared he was cancer-free and received a standing ovation when he returned to Major League action in May.