Minjee Lee.
Minjee Lee (pic) has won a playoff against Alison Lee to take out the BMW Ladies Championship. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Aussie Minjee Lee completes historic family golf double

Darren Walton October 22, 2023

Minjee Lee has penned another glorious chapter in the tale of golf’s greatest sister-brother double act with a compelling victory at the prestigious BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

A week after her baby brother Min Woo romped to a record-breaking, wire-to-wire win at the Macau Open, Lee held off a batch of superstars down the stretch to claim her 10th LPGA Tour title in a tense playoff win over American Alison Lee.

Lee held her nerve under intense pressure to seal a drama-charged victory with a brilliant birdie at the first extra hole after her steely US namesake birdied the last two holes to force the playoff.

Australia’s two-time major champion closed with a final-round four-under 68, but a three-putt bogey on the penultimate hole at the Seowon Valley Country Club outside Seoul opened the door for American Lee to force the playoff with a 67.

But Australian sport’s highest female money earner, and likely most unheralded women’s star, responded to her rival’s sublime approach on the playoff hole with an even better one before converting to secure her second title from her past three starts.

Minjee Lee.
 Minjee Lee (pic) won on the first extra hole against American Alison Lee in South Korea. Image by AP PHOTO 

The world No.7’s latest triumph, following a breakthrough first win of the season last month at the the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati completed an unprecedented golfing family double.

Never before have a brother and sister both won professional tournaments on major tours in the space of a week. Few, possibly only Americans Lexi and Nicholas Thompson, have ever even achieved the feats during their entire careers.

Even more incredibly, Lee’s winning putt dropped barely an hour after Min Woo followed up his third worldwide victory with a brilliant tie for sixth at the PGA Tour’s ZOZO Championship in neighbouring Japan.

