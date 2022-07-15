AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
walks
Eugene turned on a warm day for the 2km walks at the world athletics championships. Image by AP PHOTO
  • athletics, track and field

Aussie Montag fourth in 20km walk at WC

John Salvado July 16, 2022

Australian walker Jemima Montag has continued her upward trajectory at the majors by finishing an impressive fourth in the women’s 20km race on day one of the world athletics championships in Eugene.

The 26-year-old started conservatively as eventual gold medallist Kimberly Garcia Leon from Peru and China’s Qieyang Shijie bolted to the lead.

The Peruvian was able to maintain a hot pace throughout, claiming the first gold medal of the championships in one hour 26 minutes and 58 seconds.

Fast-finishing Katarzyna Zdzieblo from Poland pocketed the silver medal and Qieyang was third, with Montag 21 seconds behind the Chinese walker in 1:28:17.

“In Little Aths there was a saying that ‘fourth sucks’ and they even used to print it on T-shirts,” said Montag.

“But humans have just decided that 1-2-3 get medals and fourth is one spot away from that.

“I think that fourth rocks, it doesn’t suck.”

Montag is the reigning Commonwealth champion and her impressive CV also includes 10th spot at the 2019 world championships and sixth at last year’s Olympics.

“It feels exciting to go even better than in Tokyo,” she said.

“I think at my age, if I can just chip away at each major, I’m one spot away from the podium now.

“I feel like if there were two more (1km) laps I could have caught third.”

Fellow Australian Bec Henderson was 20th in 1:34:38.

The men’s 20km walk takes place later on Friday (Saturday AEST) on the loop course outside Autzen Stadium, home of the University of Oregon Ducks American football team.

Walks coach Brent Vallance rates the largely unheralded Declan Tingay as a “smoky” for a medal after he broke the 5km national record earlier this year.

