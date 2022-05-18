AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matthew Mott
Australian women's cricket team coach Matthew Mott will mentor England men's white-ball teams. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussie Mott becomes England ODI, T20 coach

Oliver Caffrey May 18, 2022

Australia’s all-conquering women’s cricket team is searching for a new coach with Matthew Mott accepting an offer to lead England men’s white-ball side.

Mott will join Brendon McCullum in trying to turn around the flagging fortunes of England after the former New Zealand star was last week appointed Test coach.

His current assistant and former star all-rounder Shelley Nitschke will coach Australia for a tri-series in Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham.

Mott has coached Australia since 2015, with the team close to unstoppable since being unexpectedly knocked out in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-finals.

Australia have had an unprecedented period ranked No.1 across the T20 and 50-over formats and also set a new world record by winning 26-straight ODIs.

“I feel honoured to have been a part of such an amazing group of people over the last seven years,” the 48-year-old said.

“I leave with a heavy heart but with so many wonderful memories.

“The on-field success is well documented but it’s the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed that resonate most with me. 

“I am very proud to have been part of a sport that has been able to endure the last couple of years and come through it with an even brighter future.

“This playing group is led magnificently by a number of players, including (captain) Meg (Lanning) and Rach (Haynes), who have together helped forge a culture which will thrive for many years to come. 

“I wish the team all the best and look forward to seeing them grow what’s become an incredible legacy.”

While in negotiations with England about the vacant position, Mott was hit with the tragic death of “great mate” Andrew Symonds. 

“The support of his beautiful family and close friends in the coming days is going to be vitally important so I respectfully request for some time to process his passing and the immense loss before making any further comment,” Mott said.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley paid tribute to Mott’s leadership of the women’s team.

“Under Matthew’s leadership, the team has claimed every major trophy on offer and importantly, has inspired kids across the country to pick up a bat and ball,” Hockley said.

“He should be proud of the legacy he’s helped create with our women’s team.

