Oscar Piastri retires in Bahrain GP
McLaren's Oscar Piastri has suffered a calamitous F1 debut in Bahrain, retiring early in the race. Image by AP PHOTO
  • Formula One

Aussie new boy Piastri forced to retire in Bahrain GP

Ian Chadband March 6, 2023

Oscar Piastri has suffered a wretched start to life in Formula One when his debut Bahrain Grand Prix ended after just 14 laps with the young Australian stuck in his team’s pit garage.

The 21-year-old was left shaking his head in dismay on Sunday after his struggling McLaren was left stricken by an electronics problem.

Melbourne’s Piastri, who had started 18th on the grid and had started reasonably well by moving up a couple of places, had complained over the team radio of gearbox problems.

He’d been told the mechanics would swap his steering wheel as soon as he pitted but when he came in, the stop dragged on agonisingly as it became clear the problem couldn’t be solved.

Piastri’s was the first retirement of the F1 season, a miserable baptism for the driver who has been touted for great things after a dazzling career in the F2 and F3 ranks.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports: “Looks like he has some sort of electrical issue, a gearbox issue on track which was electronic-related.

“We changed steering wheels but it didn’t seem to have done the trick, so we have to diagnose what it is.”

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris was also having problems on the track with “a pneumatic issue”, according to Brown, who shrugged: “It’s a challenging start to the year.”

