Ben O'Connor
Australia's Ben O'Connor has roared to victory on the third stage of the UAE Tour. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Aussie O’Connor blasts into shock lead at La Vuelta

Ian Chadband August 23, 2024

Ben O’Connor has delivered a sensational solo display to roar into a commanding lead of Spain’s Grand Tour, La Vuelta a Espana.

Australia’s top-ranked road racer O’Connor enjoyed one of his occasional supersonic days to triumph in Thursday’s bumpy 185.5km sixth stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera.

His remarkable performance thrust the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ace from 23rd overnight, one minute 56 seconds behind the pacesetter Primoz Roglic, into the red jersey as overall leader, now an astonishing four minutes 51 seconds clear of the Slovenian triple Vuelta champion.

“I felt a little bit in my own world today,” beamed O’Connor, looking remarkably fresh afterwards. 

“I kind of just went for it. Today was just a day to seize an opportunity and I left it all out there. It’s pretty special. To go out there and just crush it like that, I absolutely loved every moment.”

Italy’s Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) came in second on the day four minutes and 33 seconds behind O’Connor, with Florian Lipowitz third.

It puts O’Connor suddenly – and wholly unexpectedly – in the driving seat and in with a big shout of joining Cadel Evans (2011 Tour de France) and his fellow Perth rider Jai Hindley (2022 Giro d’Italia) as an Australian Grand Tour champion, even though it’s still early in the three-week race.

Asked about his prospects of holding on to the red jersey, he smiled: “Maybe, maybe not …

“Depends on how I go. It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m just going to savour it as much as I can.”

The 28-year-old from Subiaco blew the race apart when, with 66km to go, he took off with Gijs Leemreize from a 13-man breakaway to quickly open up a near-minute lead over his pursuers, with Roglic’s red-jersey group caught on the hop.

Having shown plenty of good form early in the season, O’Connor, who was fourth in the Giro d’Italia, was in astonishing form as he blasted away from Leemreize at the end of a climb with just under 28km to go and then soloed to victory.

He seemed to only grow stronger as the peloton dithered, finally traipsing in six and a half minutes behind the Australian.

“That’s one for the ages!” declared disbelieving Australian cycling great Robbie McEwen, commentating on Eurosport. 

“There’ll be head-shaking and disbelief at how much time they’ve all given up to Ben O’Connor.”

The win completed O’Connor’s ‘grand slam’ of stage triumphs in the three Grand Tours after victories in the 2020 Giro and the 2021 Tour de France. He’s the 111th rider to achieve the prestigious feat.

“I was looking at the list of triple Grand Tour stage winners before this race started, so I’m proud to have my name on that list and to wear the red jersey as well,” said O’Connor.

“It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement maybe, so I’m going to enjoy every moment.”

