Aussie restores order, wins back belt in Saudi slugfest

Jai Opetaia has called out his next target after restoring Australian boxing order by reclaiming his world title in a bloody rematch with Mairis Briedis.

The Australian won a fluctuating contest for the IBF cruiserweight title on the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk undercard in Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning (AEST).

A unanimous points decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112) took a turn in the 10th round when Briedis, in his first fight since their first encounter nearly two years ago, accidentally headbutted Opetaia’s nose and launched a late rally.

Opetaia (l) suffered a broken nose during the fight. Image by AP PHOTO

The 39-year-old Latvian, who broke Opetaia’s nose in two places in their last meeting, found his range to have the 2012 Olympian on the ropes in the final two rounds.

But the NSW product’s early dominance made it an easy night for the judges as he became the country’s only current male world boxing champion.

“I watched this guy coming through, he’s a true warrior,” Opetaia said of his opponent.

“I broke his nose, he broke mine, we kept punching on.

“I could hear the pain in his punches, I take my hat off to him.

“We knew we were in for a tough fight … ready for 12 rounds of war and that’s what we got.”

Opetaia (r) dominated the fight early. Image by AP PHOTO

The Gold Coast-based 28-year-old’s victory snapped a run of recent title-fight losses by Australian quartet Tim Tszyu, George Kambosos Jnr and Moloney twins Jason and Andrew.

Opetaia reclaimed the belt he took off Briedis in 2022 and defended once, before he was forced to give it up earlier this year when he fought Ellis Zorro in Saudi Arabia against the organisation’s wishes.

He struggled to find an opponent to defend the IBF title in the first instance, talks to fight Brits Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith both falling down.

That pair will duel for the WBO strap in London next month and Opetaia has again called for a unification bout against the winner.

“I want the WBO (belt) next, then after that I’ll collect the rest of the belts,” he said.

With Cristiano Ronaldo among the celebrities in the front row, Opetaia was in cruise control in the first half of the fight.

In the sixth round he rattled Briedis with a short left hook then a straight left that appeared to break his nose.

The tough Latvian dropped to 28-3, his only losses by points decisions to Opetaia twice and Usyk.

David Nyika (r) had no troubles in a fourth-round stoppage of Germany’s Michael Seitz. Image by EPA PHOTO

Earlier, Queensland-based New Zealand Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika improved to 9-0 with a business-like stoppage of previously undefeated German Michael Seitz.

Cruiserweight Nyika pounded the body of his opponent, who eventually succumbed in the fourth round.