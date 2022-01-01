AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Dakar Rally Sanders
Daniel Sanders en route to winning the motorcycling prologue of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • rallying - motorcycling

Aussie Sanders wins Dakar bike prologue

Ian Chadband January 2, 2022

Australian motorcyclist Daniel Sanders has powered into an early lead at the Dakar Rally after winning the race prologue in Saudi Arabia and opening a one-minute gap over his pursuers.

The 27-year-old from Victoria, who made a big impact on his debut at last year’s race by finishing top rookie and fourth overall in the motorcycle class, started the year in brilliant style on Saturday in one of motorsport’s most celebrated and toughest endurance races.

“It’s cool to win my first Dakar special,” declared the rider from the rural town of Three Bridges who’s known throughout the off-road sport as ‘Chucky’. 

“I was really comfortable in the stage, the bike was handling unreal. It’s cool to show some speed, but now the navigation has to start tomorrow.”

Sanders hopes to follow in the tracks of Queenslander Toby Price, a two-time motorcycle winner in Dakar who was lying eighth after the 19km sprint prologue to the two-week marathon. 

On his KTM 450 and representing the Spanish GasGas factory team, Sanders impressively negotiated the tough dunes and dirt tracks on the opening slog to Ha’il in the north west of Saudi Arabia to finish a minute clear of Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla.   

“I knew I had to be fast in the prologue. If there’s not too much navigation, I knew I could be in the top 3 or 5,” said Sanders, whose win has given him the advantage of a starting position of his choice in Sunday’s stage.

This is the 44th edition of the rally but only the third to be contested entirely in Saudi Arabia. 

It began in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa to South America for safety reasons in 2009 and then to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

In the car rankings, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah leads as last year’s overall runner-up made a strong start to his bid for a fourth victory.

The Toyota Hilux driver was 12 seconds quicker than Spain’s three-times winner Carlos Sainz, driving the electric Audi RS Q e-tron.

Audi, with reigning champion and 14-times winner Stephane Peterhansel joining Sainz and Sweden’s Mattias Ekstroem in the team, is seeking to become the first manufacturer to win the Dakar with an electrified powertrain.

Peterhansel was ranked 14th, 1:12 off the pace, with Ekstroem 15th.

With Reuters

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.