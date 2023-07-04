Aussie Saville gets royal visitor in Wimbledon wash-out

Daria Saville found herself under the beady eye of a royal visitor at courtside at Wimbledon, but constant rain ended her chances of ruining the visit for Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Australia’s comeback star Saville wasn’t getting the support of the Princess on Court 18 on Tuesday as the patron of the All England Club paid a visit to back her opponent, British No.1 Katie Boulter.

But with the match still on serve in the first set and leading 6-5, Saville’s big day – and that of the rest of the Australian contingent – was ruined by the rain which forced the Princess to take cover under a Wimbledon umbrella in her courtside seat.

It proved to be the end of play on all the outside courts and ensured that, with many first-round matches still to be completed, there were set to be six matches featuring Australians in Wednesday’s bumper programme, with better weather expected.

Boulter and Saville will resume their contest while Sydney’s Chris O’Connell will be out to finish his promising work against Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic, having won the first set 7-5 and earned a break for 1-0 at the start of the second.

Jordan Thompson will be playing his second-round match against seven-time champion and holder Novak Djokovic, while Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur will also feature after their wash-out day.

The Princess, who later had the best seat in the house in the Centre Court Royal Box next to eight-time champ Roger Federer, who was being feted by the Club on his glorious career, has long been a supporter of home-based players.

And she’s taken a particular interest in following 26-year-old Boulter, who has become the golden girl of British tennis and who’s been the girlfriend of de Minaur for the past three years.

Yet she would also have appreciated the tale of ‘Dasha’ Saville, the 29-year-old Melbourne-based player who was playing just her third match since returning from a torn knee ACL.

The joke before the match had been all about the potential for divided loyalties with de Minaur being the boyfriend of one of the players while also being one of the best mates of Saville’s husband, fellow Aussie player Luke Saville.

“May the best woman win,” de Minaur had laughed, and approaching the end of a very closely-fought opening set, it was still far from clear who that was going to be with Saville not looking too rusty after her two recent comeback matches at Edgbaston.

On court 9, where both Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic had kick-started the Australian challenge with victories on Monday’s opening day, a third Sydneysider Chris O’Connell was continuing the good work, taking the first set 7-5 and earning a break for 1-0 in the second before the rains came.