Aussie sevens world champs beaten by NZ

Australia’s rugby sevens women have finally had their glorious run of success ended – by their old rivals from across the Tasman.

The triple champions – Commonwealth, World Series and World Cup winners – went down 31-14 to New Zealand in Sunday’s unexpectedly one-sided final of the Cape Town Sevens, reheating a famous old rivalry that the Australians had appeared to be dominating of late.

It was in the same Cape Town stadium that the Aussies had won the World Cup final against the New Zealanders in September and world player of the year Charlotte Caslick’s side had also beaten the Black Ferns handily in last week’s final in Dubai.

But clearly itching for revenge, the New Zealanders tore into the final with some relish, putting four scores on the board and powering 26-0 ahead before the Australians, looking a little fazed by the rainy, slippery conditions, could even get on the board.

Stand-in captain Tyla Nathan-Wong’s double for New Zealand made her a deserved player of the match, while second-half tries from Madison Ashby and Demi Hayes for the Aussies proved to be little more than consolations.

“Epic performance from the team,” boomed Nathan-Wong, who’s been shining on this circuit for a decade having played in the first Series final 10 years ago, and was part of New Zealand’s Olympic-winning team.

“This week has been a bit of a grind for us this week, but, man, in that final it all came together.

“I’m getting a little bit old, ain’t I? But I love this team, and can’t wait to do it again.”

The New Zealand win, secured without some of their best players, meant they have now moved alongside the title holders at the top of the World Series standings on 38 points, suggesting it’s going to be a close tussle between the two teams over the seven-event global tour this season.

Earlier on Sunday, the Australians had hammered the USA 33-12 in the semi-final with Maddison Levi scoring her second hat-trick of the weekend to put her clear as the top try-scorer after two rounds of the Series.

Caslick and Dominique du Toit also went over for tries.

In the men’s event, Samoa ensured there would be no New Zealand double as they beat the All Blacks 12-7.

But it proved a forgettable weekend for Australia’s reigning men’s World Series champions who failed to make the quarter-finals and, after losing 24-12 to France, ended up finishing 10th overall, forcing them to now play catch-up in their bid to retain their crown.

They’ve now slipped down to sixth overall in the standings on 39 points, eight points behind joint leaders Samoa and South Africa.