AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
The spleen
The spleen helps the body respond to serious and sometimes fatal infections like malaria and sepsis. Image by AP PHOTO
  • health

Aussie spleen study helps combat disease

AAP January 9, 2022

Once linked to everything from indigestion to laughter, hypochondria, melancholy and hysteria, it took until modern times just to realise the spleen plays a key role in protecting the body from disease.

Yet exactly how it helps formulate immune responses to serious and sometimes fatal infections like malaria and sepsis has remained somewhat of a mystery until now.

Enter Professor Scott Mueller and his team at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, who – in a world first – have discovered a new gene that plays an important role in the way the spleen functions.

Their research has also uncovered multiple new cells within the enigmatic 200 gram organ which sits between the ninth and eleventh ribs, and revealed the distinct way they respond to fight off affliction.

Prof Mueller says as well as helping combat disease and infection, the spleen is also central to the body’s immune response to vaccines.

However science has struggled to grasp precisely how it functions, something critical in helping develop new ways to boost immunity and improve disease outcomes.

The University of Melbourne academic says while scientists have known for some time that the spleen is made up of networks of cells called fibroblasts, a clear picture of how they are constructed and function was lacking.

“Using novel biological tools and next generation sequencing, we were able to examine precisely how specialised types of fibroblast cells dictate how the spleen works,” he said.

“Along with identifying multiple new subtypes of fibroblasts, we discovered a new gene – SpiB – that plays an important role in guiding the development and function of these cells.”

This new understanding may lead to new treatments for diseases such as severe acute virus infections and chronic infections.

“By surveying the fibroblast landscape of the spleen and providing the first in-depth look at the gene expression, we have been able to create detailed plans to the scaffold of this unique organ,” Prof Mueller said.

“These plans can now be utilised to discover new targets to treat diseases involving the spleen, as well as enable the design of more efficient vaccines.”

The Doherty Institute research findings have been published in Science Immunology.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.