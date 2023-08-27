AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian paddler Aly Bull celebrates her K1 1000m world gold.
Aly Bull has clinched Australia's fourth gold medal at the canoe world championships. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • canoeing and kayaking

Aussie sprint paddler Bull defends world crown

Melissa Woods August 27, 2023

Aly Bull has won back-to-back world titles as Australia remain at the top of the medal table at the 2023 ICF canoe sprint and paracanoe world championships in Germany.

Queenslander Bull clinched Australia’s fourth gold medal, and sixth podium place overall, on the Regattabahn Duisburg course, successfully defending her K1 1000 metre crown.

The two-time Olympian finished almost two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Poland’s Justyna Iskrzycka.

“I’m really stoked to be able to go back-to-back in the K1 1000, it’s a challenging race and it’s pretty cool I was able to do it,” Bull said.

“I tend to try and not look around when I’m in a race … I just knew that there was a bit of a tail breeze on today. I really wanted to go hard from the start.

“I overcooked myself in that middle section but I was really glad to still be able to come away with a win.”

As well as Bull’s gold, Australian paddlers secured two more quota spots for the Paris 2024 Games, courtesy of strong finals performances from Olympic gold medallist Tom Green and dual Olympian Alyce Wood.

Green qualified the quota spot by finishing fourth in the men’s K1 1000m final while Wood placed fifth in the women’s K1 500m.

“It’s really nice to know that I’ve been able to get a quota spot for Australia, and do that for the team,” new mum Wood said.

“I’m really happy with the race, really happy to be in the mix and happy to be able to race with those girls again.

“The really special thing is there was three of us with kids in that race, and we got third, fourth and fifth,” she said.

Fletcher Armstrong and Jakob Hammond finished seventh in the men’s K2 1000 final, while Susan Seipel backed up from yesterday’s bronze-medal performance to finish fifth in the women’s KL2 200m.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.