AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
AUSTRALIAN SOLDIERS TRAINING
Up to 70 Australian personnel will join partners in Britain to help boost Ukraine's military skills. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Aussie troops en route to train Ukrainians

Dominic Giannini January 18, 2023

Australian soldiers will depart Darwin to help train Ukrainian troops as Kyiv continues to repel Russia’s invasion. 

Up to 70 Australian personnel will join partner nations in Britain to help boost the infantry tactics and military skills of Ukrainians. 

No Australian troops will enter Ukraine. 

The United Kingdom-led program is aiming to train up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and defence minister Richard Marles said Australia continues to stand with the embattled nation after Russia’s “clear violation of the rules-based order”.

“Operation KUDU builds on Australia’s military support for Ukraine, with the previously gifted Australian-produced Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles proving their worth as highly valuable military vehicles,” he said. 

Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh said military personnel were “our greatest defence capability”.

“That’s why it’s so important that our soldiers, alongside a number of partner nations, will provide essential skills to the armed forces of Ukraine, supporting Ukraine to end the conflict on its own terms.”

The personnel will primarily be drawn from the army’s first brigade and will be formally farewelled in Darwin on Wednesday.

Mr Marles will send a personal video message to the departing Australians. 

Australia has provided about $655 million in support for Ukraine, including $475 million in military assistance.

It includes a total of 90 Bushmasters.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.