Aussie Tyler Wright loses WSL J-Bay final

Tyler Wright has lost the final of the World Surf League event at J-Bay, but Australia are guaranteed a winner in the men’s draw.

Wright secured a spot in the final with victory over fellow Australian and seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore in the semis.

But Tatiana Weston-Webb proved too good in the final, with the Brazilian winning 17.50 to 15.67.

Wright was in desperate need of victory at J-Bay after her past three events were ruined by COVID-19 and bad luck.

She was forced out midway through G-Land after testing positive to COVID-19, and she missed the following event in El Salvador due to a slow recovery from the virus.

Wright’s luck turned from bad to worse when she had to give up her spot at the Rio Pro after visa issues meant she couldn’t enter Brazil in time.

The triple blow saw her slip from fourth to 10th in the rankings, but she has risen back up to seventh on the back of her strong display in South Africa.

Just one event remains this year – the Tahiti Pro – and Wright will need a huge result there in order to snatch a top-five berth and a spot in the season-ending finals.

World No.2 Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing will face off in an all-Australian men’s final in South Africa after both surfers produced outstanding rides in their respective semi-finals.

Robinson’s surfboard broke during his contest with Kanoa Igarashi, and he was forced to run across the rocks to collect his spare board.

The 24-year-old put the setback aside to produce a two-wave total of 15.80 to beat Igarashi (13.17).

Ewing’s two-wave total of 17.04 was enough to edge past Brazilian Yago Dora (16.87) in a thrilling contest.

Robinson has now guaranteed he will finish the 10-event Championship Tour in the top five, meaning he has now secured his spot for the season-ending title battle at Lower Trestles in California.

Ewing, who is fifth in the rankings, still faces a fight to secure his own spot, and a win at J-Bay would hugely boost his cause.

World No.3 Italo Ferreira needed medical attention after being pounded by a wave during his quarter-final loss to Igarashi.

Igarashi needed a 7.91 with just two minutes remaining, and he produced a stunning final ride that included a late tube to secure an 8.33 score and seal a semi-final berth against Robinson.

Ferreira surfed out the heat, but his wipeout midway through clearly took its toll.

The 2019 world champion limped out of the water clutching his lower back/hip area, and was disconsolate as he sat on the stairs with his head in his hands.

He was later taken to the medical room to be attended to by the doctor, with the injury believed to be back spasms.