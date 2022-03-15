Aussie veteran Haynes on top of World Cup

On top of the world at age 35, Rachael Haynes says she will consider retirement next month even if her runs power Australia to another World Cup.

However, Haynes’ gut tells her she’ll stay on with Meg Lanning’s side, making the most of her second chance in the sport.

The opener is the leading run-scorer at the World Cup, with 277 runs at an average of 92.33 in New Zealand.

The Victorian’s opening knock of 130 was crucial in a first-up win over England.

On Tuesday, the diminutive left-hander kept her head as the rest of the top order failed, registering an unbeaten 83 as the Aussies won a fourth-straight match.

In a team of so many stars it’s Haynes that is shining the brightest.

“It’s nice to score runs … hopefully I can just roll on with it,” she said.

“Sometimes when there’s back to back games you can get into a bit of a groove so hopefully I can continue on.”

As the oldest player in the team, Haynes is well prepared for retirement questions.

After all, she publicly considered it in 2016 before roaring back into the national team and heading to the 2017 World Cup, and even captaining Australia to an Ashes retention later that year.

Haynes fortunes at this tournament are markedly different to 2017: in England five years ago, she played just twice for 28 runs.

With an appreciation of the fickle nature of cricket, perhaps that’s why Haynes won’t confess to long-term aspirations in the green and gold.

“At this stage at this stage of my career, it’s just about literally taking each series at a time,” she said.

“At the end of every series I play I ask myself the question, ‘do I still have that passion and desire to continue on’ and ‘am I still playing at a level which is contributing to the team’s success?’

“I’ve been in and out of this side over my career and the last couple years have been some of the most enjoyable.

“I know it’s a really small amount of time you get to play international cricket, so while I’m playing well and contributing and feeling like I can win games with cricket for my team I definitely want to continue on … but for now, I’m just doing what I’m doing.”

A number of key Australians have entered their fourth decade, or will do this month.

Ellyse Perry is 31 and next week Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning celebrate birthdays and turn 31 and 30 respectively.

Jess Jonassen will turn 30 in November.

Haynes said Perry’s player of the match effort against West Indies shows the value of experienced players.

Perry took 3-22 after questions earlier in the summer that the allrounder might be ready to enter a purely batting phase.

“It was a pretty harsh critique,” Haynes said.

“Twelve months ago she came back from a pretty significant injury and we knew it would take a little bit of time.

“She is showing the class player that she is at the moment.”