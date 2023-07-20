Aussie wellbeing tracker shows room for improvement

Less vaping, more vegetables and improving online safety are some of the messages in a framework aimed at boosting Australia’s wellbeing.

The first national wellbeing framework outlines five themes to track how healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive and prosperous Australians are.

There are 50 indicators across each of the themes that will be used to measure progress.

This will be tracked, in addition to the traditional methods of economic measurement such as gross domestic product (GDP), employment, inflation and wages.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the framework was part of a deliberate effort to put people, progress, fairness and opportunity at the core of Australia’s economy.

It will continue to be updated following ongoing community feedback, new research and improved data.

“The framework will help tell us how we are tracking over time, where we are doing well and where we need to do better,” Dr Chalmers said.

In the past two decades, Australia has improved life expectancy, feelings of safety, representation in parliament and childhood development.

Australians are more accepting of diversity and have more trust in others and in public services.

Household incomes improved, as did job satisfaction.

But there were also higher numbers of Australians living with chronic conditions and many find it more difficult to access health care than previous decades.

In 2020/21, 46.6 per cent of Australians of all ages had one or more chronic conditions and almost one in five had two or more.

As many chronic illnesses can be influenced by tobacco and alcohol, the federal government plans to take stronger action on smoking and vaping rates as well as extend existing drinking and drug programs.

There’s been less progress on mental health, real wages and measures on homelessness and trust in national government have deteriorated.

The proportion of adults who have had negative experiences online increased from 58 per cent in 2019 to 75 per cent in 2022.

Australians are also finding it more difficult to make ends meet.

Since 2006, the proportion of households experiencing financial stress has increased and the proportion of people who would not be able to raise $2000 within a week, when needed, has also risen from 14.5 per cent to 18.7 per cent in 2020.

Housing is taking up more of people’s pay and nearly half (46.7 per cent) of low-income earners who rent spend more than 30 per cent of their weekly income on housing costs.

The cohesive theme measures connections with family, friends and the community.

In 2020/21, 96 per cent of Australians spent an average of five hours and 27 minutes of their day on free time.

Women had 31 minutes less free time on average per day than men and the biggest gap was in the 15 to 24 year age group, where women had one hour and 17 minutes less free time than men.

The framework also spotlighted childhood wellbeing and found the early years were a critical window to positively influence development.

In 2017/18 the proportion of kids aged 2- to 3-years old consuming the recommended daily fruit intake was 97 per cent, but less than 20 per cent ate the recommended vegetable serving.

While the government will embed the framework into decision making it is also expected businesses, academia and the community will use it to create better lives for all Australians.