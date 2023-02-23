AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sam Welsford track turned road star
Track star Sam Welsford has earned his first WorldTour podium finish in the UAE Tour. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Aussie Welsford just edged for win in UAE Tour sprint

Ian Chadband February 24, 2023

Australian racer Sam Welsford, a four-time world champ on the track, has again shown his liking for the roads as he sped to his first podium finish at a WorldTour cycling event in the UAE Tour.

But just like his distinguished sprint compatriot Caleb Ewan, who’d lost the narrowest of verdicts in another blanket finish on Monday, Welsford’s breakthrough was tinged with frustration at being edged out for victory in Thursday’s 174km fourth stage.

The Team DSM sprinter, showing all the long-range power that once made him a key part of Australia’s world track pursuit team, made a long kick for home in a chaotic denouement amid a cross-headwind in Dubai Harbour and looked as if he was going to outpace a field featuring a host of the world’s best.

But just as it looked as if he would add to the two brilliant stage wins he’d enjoyed at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina in January, the man from Perth was pipped by mere fractions of a wheel by Jumbo-Visma’s Dutch runner-up Olav Kooij and UAE Team Emirates’ Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano, who took the victory.

In the overall standings, Australian road race champion Luke Plapp, of Ineos Grenadiers, remains in second place, just seven seconds adrift of Belgian world champion Remco Evenepoel.

For the 27-year-old double Olympic medalist Welsford, though, a first podium finish in a WorldTour event was worth savouring, especially as behind him were sprint stars like Ewan (21st), Mark Cavendish (18th), Fernando Gaviria (11th), Tim Merlier (9th), Sam Bennett (8th) and Team Jayco AlUla’s Dylan Groenewegen (5th).

“I thought I was first or second, I didn’t even see Molano until I saw the finishing video, and I was like ‘oh, s***’, you know,” Welsford told reporters at the finish.

“But I was pretty happy. You never die wondering if you go early and take your chances. So no regrets – and I’m even more motivated for tomorrow.

“It was a bit longer than I expected to the finish, and I could feel Olav coming up on my left. I didn’t even see Molano, he came up with that much speed.

“But it’s a good start to the three days of sprints we have at UAE, so I’m really excited to keep cracking onto the next one, improve the things we can and hopefully get on that top step.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.