National Chemist pharmacy Canberra
Australians with chronic conditions can now get two months' of medicine for the price of one. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Aussie women say they’re not educated on contraception

Holly Hales October 3, 2024

The vast majority of Australian women fear they have insufficient education on contraception despite more than two thirds opting to use some form of birth control.

The fresh insight has been released by Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney in the new national Contraceptive Choice 2024 survey.

Of the more than 1000 Australian women aged 18 to 45 questioned, 34 per cent said they were not using any form of contraception.

Some 70 per cent said they believed they did not have correct or enough education on contraception and 32 per cent of those under 24 regularly experienced anxiety about their current method.

contraception
 In a new survey, 32 per cent of women under 24 experienced anxiety about their contraceptive choice. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Family Planning Alliance Australia Chair, Caroline Mulcahy, said knowledge was paramount in ensuring women made the most beneficial contraception choices.

“We must empower women with the knowledge and access needed to make informed decisions about contraception that best suits their needs,” she said.

“These findings highlight a significant gap in our current system, which fails to support contraceptive choice due to accessible reliable information.”

Deborah Bateson, from the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney, said accurate information, appropriate medical counselling and easy access to contraceptive services needed to be top of mind.

“There is much to be done to improve awareness and access,” Professor Bateson said.

“This collaboration is a crucial step towards ensuring every woman in Australia can make informed decisions about her reproductive health.”

In the survey, 36 per cent of women said they had experienced a pregnancy scare and 42 per cent said they had taken emergency contraception.

Pharmacies
 Pharmacies have been able to resupply existing contraceptive pills without a new prescription. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS 

Among the barriers for women in trying a new method, 42 per cent cited side effects while 21 per cent were worried about costs and the time needed to switch methods.

A separate 17 per cent said they didn’t know enough to make informed decisions about new options.

The insight came after pilot programs across the country over the past year allowing pharmacies to resupply existing contraceptive pills without needing a prescription.

