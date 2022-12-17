AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medley relay
Madi Wilson, Chelsea Hodges, Mollie O'Callaghan and Emma McKeon (l to r) won medley relay gold. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • swimming

Aussie women snare relay world record

Melissa Woods December 17, 2022

Australia’s women have smashed another relay world record at the Melbourne short course world championships with the 4x50m medley relay taking gold in a frantic finish.

Madi Wilson anchored the team, swimming the freestyle leg with superstar Emma McKeon taking butterfly, with the home side touching the wall in one minute 42.35 seconds, just 0.06 ahead of the US with Sweden (1:42.43) third.

The time in Saturday night’s opening race broke the world record set by the Americans in 2018 by 0.03 seconds and secured Australia’s 10th gold of the championships.

The Australian men had to settle for bronze in their relay equivalent as victorious Italy also set a world record.

Australia’s Kyle Chalmers stormed through the field in the final leg but couldn’t catch Leonardo Deplano, with the Italians’ time of 1:29.72 besting their own record of 1:30.14.

Wilson, as well as backstroke leg swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan, have now set three relay world records in Melbourne, also conquering the 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle marks.

It was breaststroke leg swimmer Chelsea Hodges’ first medal of the meet.

Queenslander Wilson said she was feeling the pressure taking over McKeon’s usual role to bring the Aussies home with the final leg.

“The medley spot is usually saved for the number one freestyler in the country and obviously Emma is amazing at so many different strokes so that was my first time anchoring, the relay and I definitely felt the pressure,” the 28-year-old said.

“But I couldn’t be more happy with how it turned out.”

The men’s 800m field were chasing Australian great Grant Hackett’s short course record of 7:23.42 set way back in 2008.

Italian veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri was a clear winner but didn’t get close to Hackett’s long-standing mark, stopping the clock in 7:29.99.

Norway’s Henrik Christiansen took silver with Frenchman Logan Fontaine in bronze.

