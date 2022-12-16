AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Adrienne Cahalan will be aboard a UK boat in the Sydney to Hobart.
Accomplished Australian navigator Adrienne Cahalan will compete in her 30th Sydney to Hobart race. Image by Andrew Drummond/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Aussie yacht navigator teams up with Brits

Adrian Warren December 16, 2022

Record-setting sailor Adrienne Cahalan has joined forces with one of the fancied overseas boats in this year’s Sydney to Hobart race.

Cahalan, who will become the first female to do the race 30 times, will be aboard British boat Sunrise, which has scored high overall placings in most of the world’s other major offshore races.

In 2021, Sunrise was the overall winner of the 2021 Fastnet and was second in the Middle Sea race and earlier this year won her division of the RORC Caribbean 600.

The fleet of 111 includes eight international entries, the first overseas-based boats to contest the race since 2019.

Cahalan is the most successful female sailor in Sydney to Hobart history with six line honours wins and two overall victories.

Five of the line honours victories and both overall wins were aboard supermaxi Wild Oats XI and she was also first across the line on 80-foot Swedish maxi Nicorette.

Sunrise is much shorter than those big boats at 38-foot and will be the smallest Sydney to Hobart entrant Cahalan has sailed on this century.

She has sailed before on other yachts with Sunrise’s boat captain Dave Swete, who is lining up for his seventh Sydney to Hobart.

The other British and New Zealand crew members won’t arrive till about a week before the race, but Cahalan felt their familiarity with the boat would offset their lack of sailing preparation in Sydney.

 “I guess they do it all year, flying in and out of races, they don’t worry about it so much,” Cahalan said.

“I’m the local knowledge person, they’ve got a regular navigator, so I’ve got a little different role this year. I’ll be on the deck as well as back-up navigator.

“This race is well suited to having two navigators because it’s very intense and you really don’t have time to go to sleep.”

Not counting the cancelled 2020 race, Cahalan hasn’t missed a Sydney to Hobart since 2007, when she was eight months pregnant.

“I’m very proud of my record in this race and for me I just can’t imagine being on the shore watching the fleet leave without me,” Cahalan said.

When Cahalan made her Sydney to Hobart debut in 1984 she recalled being one of only around five females in the race, while this year there will be more than 100.

“Now it is really becoming more and more hopefully merit-based and people don’t need to ask the question anymore, ” shen said.

“It’s all about you just bringing your skills to the table and you are taken for who you are, not whether you’ve got an M or a F after you on your birth certificate.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.