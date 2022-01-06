AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Steve Smith runs
Australia's Steve Smith is unbeaten on 51 at lunch on day two of the SCG Ashes Test. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Root drops catch, Aussies advance to 3-209

Rob Forsaith January 6, 2022

A dropped catch from Joe Root has helped Australia negotiate a wicket-less morning session on day two of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, where the hosts are 3-209.

England enjoyed a positive opening day in Sydney, relative to three lopsided losses that handed Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

But Root’s error, which reprieved Usman Khawaja on 28, and an injury for Ben Stokes have compounded their woes.

Steve Smith and Khawaja resumed on six and four respectively on Thursday, aiming to compile an imposing total after coming together at 3-117.

Smith (51 not out) and Khawaja (39 not out) have shared an unbeaten 92-run stand that threatens to prove decisive.

The tourists built pressure on both veterans at various points of Thursday’s morning session, which was thrice interrupted by brief showers.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach, hit out of the attack and the XI at the Gabba, toiled diligently as he and Root seemingly agonised over fields and the level of aggression required.

Leach found Khawaja’s edge when Australia were 3-186 in the 71st over.

However, the ball clipped wicketkeeper Jos Buttler’s leg and crashed out of Root’s hands at first slip.

The following over Stokes trudged off the field because of a side injury.

The talismanic allrounder was nearing the end of a four-over spell, during which he bent his back and terrorised Smith and Khawaja with short stuff.

Khawaja was struck on the shoulder by a bouncer from Stokes, while another delivery from the vice-captain kept low and hit Smith’s glove after the right-hander was caught in an awkward position.

Root stacked the leg side with fielders during the testing examination, but both batters remained composed.

Smith climbed to seventh on the list of Australia’s all-time leading Test run-scorers during his knock.

But the former captain’s eagerness to get off the field when it started raining, before the umpires called for the covers, frustrated some England fielders and former captain Michael Vaughan.

“Steve Smith started to walk off. I don’t think that’s right that a player should be walking off until the umpires say,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

Wet weather meant only 46.5 overs of play was possible on Wednesday, while further showers are forecast for Thursday afternoon.

