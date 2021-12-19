Aussies strike early blow against England

Australian paceman Jhye Richardson has struck an early blow as England chase a world record 468 runs to win the second Ashes Test.

Richardson has dismissed Haseeb Hameed for a duck to leave the tourists 1-20 at tea on day four at Adelaide Oval.

Richardson, in just the second over of England’s innings, produced a sweet out-swinger which Hameed edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 9-230, some 50 minutes before Sunday’s tea break.

First-innings centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head top-scored with 51 apiece.

Paceman Mitchell Starc received treatment for a back injury after a lusty swing while batting but continued his innings until dismissed and then took the new ball in the field.

England will have to create history to win: the highest successful fourth-innings Test run chase is the West Indies’ 7-418 against Australia in 2003.

And the highest fourth-innings winning chase in Adelaide is Australia’s 6-315 to beat England in 1901/02.

On Sunday, Head and Labuschagne rallied after England’s bowlers staged a plucky early fightback amid an injury scare to captain Joe Root.

The Australians lost 3-7 in a 10-over span, wobbling to 4-55, as Root was sent for scans after being struck in the testicles when not wearing a protective box while batting during warm-ups.

The world’s top-ranked Test batsman was cleared of injury and, after missing the initial 80 minutes of play, returned to the field.

His absence coincided with Australia rapidly losing nightwatchman Michael Neser (three), opener Marcus Harris (23) and acting captain Steve Smith (six).

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler’s rollercoaster of a Test continued, reeling in two spectacular one-handed catches but dropping another regulation edge.

After Neser was bowled by James Anderson (1-8), Harris fell to Stuart Broad (1-27) two balls later.

A Harris edge flew low to the left of Buttler who, at full stretch, completed a stunning one-handed effort – the second time this Test the Australian opener was outed by a superb catch by the ‘keeper.

But next ball, Buttler turfed a nick from Smith when he dived too far to his right and the ball smacked into his wrist.

Smith soon after edged a short Ollie Robinson (2-54) delivery down the leg-side and Buttler – who dropped two basic catching opportunities in the first innings – completed another brilliant one-handed catch, diving low to his left.

Smith’s dismissal left Australia 4-55 – including David Warner’s run out late Saturday night, the hosts had lost 4-14.

But Head’s aggressive cameo, punctuated by seven boundaries, restored Australia’s dominance.

Labuschagne passed 50 in each innings for the fifth time in his 20 Test matches, Cameron Green was unbeaten on 33 and England’s part-time spinners Root and Dawid Malan took two wickets each.