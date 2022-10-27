AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lord Howe Island stick insects.
Many Australian zoo visitors struggled to identify the endangered Lord Howe Island stick insect. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Aussies can’t identify endangered species

Tim Dornin October 28, 2022

Most Australians can’t recognise many of the country’s most endangered creatures, further putting their survival at risk, a new study has found.

University of South Australia researchers, along with their colleagues at Edith Cowan University and Zoos Victoria, recently polled more than 300 zoo visitors asking if they could identify seven species considered at risk of extinction.

More than 90 per cent couldn’t recognise six of the seven, with the Tasmanian devil the only exception.

The six that drew a blank for most people were the Leadbeater’s possum, the eastern barred bandicoot, the helmeted honeyeater, the southern corroboree frog, the Lord Howe Island stick insect, and the orange-bellied parrot.

Rather than just being an academic exercise, the “overwhelming public ignorance” of Australia’s most threatened species was also a factor in their chances of survival over the next decade, researchers said.

Conservation psychologist Elissa Pearson said people were more willing to support conservation efforts for animals they recognised and liked.

She said they are far more inclined to donate towards conserving koala, kangaroo and wombat populations, despite them not being endangered.

Dr Pearson said endangered insects in particular were fighting an uphill battle for support, with 85 per cent of people disliking them, putting their survival at most risk. 

“The Lord Howe Island stick insect has some exceptional qualities, such as their resilience and survival against all odds, their ability to reproduce without males, their tendency to form large social groups during the day, or even the fact that their foot pads are heart-shaped,” she said.

“If people knew these facts, the likeability factor would likely shoot up.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.