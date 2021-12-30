AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tortoises with Christmas presents at Adelaide Zoo (file image)
Australians have moved quickly to offload Christmas presents they did not want or need. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Aussies ditch gifts online on Boxing Day

Laine Clark December 30, 2021

‘Tis the season to be … selling unwanted Christmas gifts online.

Research has found more than 100 pre-loved presents were listed every minute on Boxing Day by Australians on eBay, with Victorians the most prolific peddlers.

And it wasn’t the tried and true socks and jocks that topped the online list of offloaded offerings, with data showing the unwanted pile consisted mostly of women’s clothing.

Ebay Australia says its research has revealed 29 per cent of Aussies gave snubbed stocking fillers to charity, another 28 per cent re-gifted them while only nine per cent sold them.

However, the few who did resell them online didn’t waste time, with eBay Australia data showing 108 pre-loved pressies listed every minute on Boxing Day.

Women’s clothing topped the list of online ditched donations with eight dresses and seven tops listed every minute on December 26.

“Fashion can be fickle and it seems many Aussies unwrapped items that didn’t quite measure up,” eBay Australia said. 

A Secret Santa staple – books – were also popular to pass on, with five listed on eBay every minute the day after Christmas.

Others that featured on the Boxing Day blitz list were trading cards (four listed every minute), DVDs and Blu-Rays (four every minute) and coins (two every minute).

Victorians proved the most thrifty, with the state boasting three of the top five postcodes for reselling festive gifts online on Boxing Day – Werribee (3030), Melbourne CBD (3000) and Dandenong (3175).

NSW residents were also keen to provide a new life to unwanted presents with Sydneysiders in Baulkham Hills-Bella Vista (2153) and Ryde-Putney-Denistone East (2112) rounding off the top five. 

