AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A man drinks a beer at the Willie the Boatman brewery in Sydney
The typical Australian craft beer drinker puts away up to $100 worth of brews a week. Image by Daniel Munoz/AAP PHOTOS
  • consumer goods

Aussies drinking less but more craft brews

AAP February 26, 2022

Australia’s typical craft beer drinker is a bearded bloke in his 30s happy to spend $50 a week on his favourite brew – usually pale ale in a can – and likely to order it online.

At the same time nearly 80 per cent of men overall are fond of a craft drop compared to 21 per cent of women, and most have been in the habit of sampling microbrewery suds for at least 3-5 years.

The findings, contained in a comprehensive report by financial broker Savvy, also point to Australians consuming less beer in general but more often reaching for a craft product.

The industry in Australia has gone from strength to strength over the past two years, with 17.7 per cent growth in revenue, a 14.1 per cent sales share and brewers often producing up to 100,000 litres a year.

At the retail level, 39 per cent of craft beer drinkers spend $30-50 per week and a third fork out up to $100.

As for what hits the spot, the Savvy report cites a major survey by data gatherer Statista showing 88 per cent of craft drinkers prefer pale ale or extra pale ale followed by India pale ale or double IPA (84 per cent).

New England IPA was next at 65 per cent, Amber or red ale at 63 per cent and stout at 61 per cent. Sour beers were the least favoured, although they commanded a respectable 48 per cent.

The eternal debate of can vs bottle is meanwhile far from over.

The research shows cans are slightly preferred (38 per cent) over bottles (27 per cent) while about a third of drinkers are content to sit on the fence as long as the beer is cold and the vibe good.

“Many microbrewers have found fame and fortune opening their own small batch breweries that expanded into full-scale operations,” say the authors of the report.

“Once niche backyard hobbies became profitable businesses. Some breweries offer tap rooms, meals, entertainment; some are centred around providing fine dining gastropub fare.”

Like all offshoots of the hospitality industry, though, Savvy notes the craft sector has been strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Alcohol Beverages Australia association, 441,400 jobs – or a third of the hospitality workforce – were lost during 2020-2021, following $8.5 billion in lost sales or 10 per cent of the annual total.

Once the “panic” phase of the pandemic passed after April/May 2020, a short uptick in “stocking the cabinet” (21.4 per cent) was followed by a slump (2.9 per cent).

According to Statista, Australia is by far and away the overall beer production leader in the Oceania region, pumping out 16.58 million hectolitres in 2020 compared to New Zealand’s 2.93 million hectolitres.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.