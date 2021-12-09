 Aussies eager to ram home Ashes advantage - Australian Associated Press

Travis Head of Australia
Travis Head is wary of Australia giving England any hope after a dominant start to the Ashes. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies eager to ram home Ashes advantage

Ed Jackson December 10, 2021

Century-maker Travis Head wants Australia to keep their foot firmly on the throat of a deflated England when the first Ashes Test resumes on Friday at the Gabba.

Head will resume unbeaten on 112 after blasting the third-fastest century in Ashes history on Thursday to put the hosts in command of the series opener.

Australia are 7-343, holding a lead of 196 over the tourists with three first-innings wickets remaining.

While he knows Australia hold a significant edge in the contest, Head refused to dismiss England’s chances of fighting their way out of the predicament they’re in.

“I definitely wouldn’t say on the ropes,” Head said, when asked if England were already staring down the barrel at a long summer Down Under.

“We’ve had two great days. 

“In Australia, you want to keep guys out there as long as possible.

“We know that they’ll come back … we’ve seen it time and time again. 

“We’ve got to get it right again (on Friday).

“It’s a long series. Continue to keep the momentum we’ve got currently and try not to let that go.”

England will be hoping there is positive news on the fitness of allrounder Ben Stokes, who injured his left leg in the field on Thursday and was set for overnight tests to determine what role he’ll play going forward in the contest.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson also spent time off the field after his 20 overs while Jack Leach was belted for a whopping 95 runs off just 11 overs as Australia’s batters targeted the left-arm spinner.

It leaves captain Joe Root facing a monumental task to lift the tourists’ spirits when play gets under way again at 9.30am AEST.

