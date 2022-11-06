AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew McDonald
National coach Andrew McDonald believes the BBL could help decide Aaron Finch's future. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies expect T20 player turnover: coach

Steve Larkin November 6, 2022

Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald expects a natural turnover of the T20 squad, saying there are no excuses for their failed World Cup defence.

But McDonald says the future of T20 captain Aaron Finch may remain unknown for months.

Finch has quit one-day international cricket and could also retire from T20s, with Australia not playing again in the shortest format until next August.

“I haven’t really put much thought or time into that, it’s a little bit raw on the back of a World Cup,” McDonald told reporters on Sunday.

“But he has got some time to think about that.

“Any time that you, I suppose, start to think about it then the end will be one day closer, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think the Big Bash will probably determine his future – how he goes there, his performances, how his body is holding up.

“His body has failed him here in terms of a hamstring strain that put him out of the World Cup … the next game is not until August next year so that gives him a lot of time to repair if he is willing to go on.

“If not, then I am sure that over the next couple of weeks he will have a think about that and call it a little bit similarly to what he did in the one-day international scene.”

Finch’s hamstring injury ruled him out of Australia’s four-run win over Afghanistan on Friday night – a result that wasn’t enough for McDonald’s team to advance to the semi-finals.

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was axed for Kane Richardson for the Afghan fixture in a widely criticised move.

Richardson was belted for 1-48 from four overs.

“We were looking to reinforce the back end with Kane Richardson so we put a premium on death bowling, that was the decision in a nutshell really,” McDonald said.

“Any time you leave out a player of the stature of Mitchell Starc it’s always going to create, I suppose, significant – how would you phrase it – attention.

“The reality is we have got 15 players that arguably could be in the 11 and those that miss out are always going to be genuinely stiff.”

McDonald offered no excuses for the cup failure.

“We have only got ourselves to really blame,” he said, while forecasting personnel changes ahead of the next World Cup in 2024.

“We will go through what that looks like in terms of building towards the next World Cup in 2024,” he said.

“There will be some natural turnover because of the gap and space and also the age profile of the team.

“So there will be some people that get some opportunities, albeit next August when we play T20 again.”

