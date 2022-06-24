Aussies face Wimbledon ‘Ashes’ test

Nick Kyrgios will open his Wimbledon campaign against English wildcard Paul Jubb as the draw delivered a mini “Ashes” for Australia’s tennis stars.

Australia’s biggest title hope in the absence of retired 2021 women’s champion Ash Barty, Kyrgios will play the 219th-ranked Jubb on Tuesday.

While that shapes as a straightforward opening assignment for the enigmatic former quarter-finalist, James Duckworth’s showcourt showdown with Britain’s golden boy and two-time champion Andy Murray is anything but.

Resurgent former world No.1 junior Jason Kubler also plays a home hope in newly-crowned Nottingham Open champion Dan Evans, the tournament’s 28th seed.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also has an intriguing draw, facing Pole Kamil Majchrzak first up and, potentially, top-seeded six-times champion Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur, the men’s 19th seed, starts against Bolivian Hugo Dellien, the world No.81.

On medical advice, Kyrgios withdrew from this week’s Mallorca Championships with a painful abdomen.

Should he have recovered sufficiently enough to get past the talented Jubb in his opener, he would play either Filip Krajinovic or Czech Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

In-form countryman Jordan Thompson or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas looms as a third-round blockbuster for Kyrgios.

WHO THE AUSSIES FACE IN THE FIRST ROUND AT WIMBLEDON

Women’s singles

AjlaTomljanovic v 18-Jill Teichmann (SUI)

Jamiee Fourlis v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Zoe Hives v 5-Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Madison Inglis v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Men’s singles

19-Alex de Minaur v Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

James Duckworth v Andy Murray (GBR)

Max Purcell v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Nick Kyrgios v Paul Jubb (GBR)

Jordan Thompson v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Jason Kubler v 28-Dan Evans (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin v Hugo Gaston (FRA)