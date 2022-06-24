AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios (pic) could play fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in the Wimbledon third round. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Aussies face Wimbledon ‘Ashes’ test

Darren Walton June 24, 2022

Nick Kyrgios will open his Wimbledon campaign against English wildcard Paul Jubb as the draw delivered a mini “Ashes” for Australia’s tennis stars.

Australia’s biggest title hope in the absence of retired 2021 women’s champion Ash Barty, Kyrgios will play the 219th-ranked Jubb on Tuesday.

While that shapes as a straightforward opening assignment for the enigmatic former quarter-finalist, James Duckworth’s showcourt showdown with Britain’s golden boy and two-time champion Andy Murray is anything but.

Resurgent former world No.1 junior Jason Kubler also plays a home hope in newly-crowned Nottingham Open champion Dan Evans, the tournament’s 28th seed.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also has an intriguing draw, facing Pole Kamil Majchrzak first up and, potentially, top-seeded six-times champion Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur, the men’s 19th seed, starts against Bolivian Hugo Dellien, the world No.81.

On medical advice, Kyrgios withdrew from this week’s Mallorca Championships with a painful abdomen.

Should he have recovered sufficiently enough to get past the talented Jubb in his opener, he would play either Filip Krajinovic or Czech Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

In-form countryman Jordan Thompson or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas looms as a third-round blockbuster for Kyrgios.

WHO THE AUSSIES FACE IN THE FIRST ROUND AT WIMBLEDON

Women’s singles

AjlaTomljanovic v 18-Jill Teichmann (SUI)

Jamiee Fourlis v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Zoe Hives v 5-Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Madison Inglis v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Men’s singles

19-Alex de Minaur v Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

James Duckworth v Andy Murray (GBR)

Max Purcell v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Nick Kyrgios v Paul Jubb (GBR)

Jordan Thompson v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Jason Kubler v 28-Dan Evans (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.