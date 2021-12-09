 Aussies keep up pressure in 1st Ashes Test - Australian Associated Press

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates an Ashes half-century.
Marnus Labuschagne posted a half-century as Australia reached 1-113 in the first Ashes Test. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies keep up pressure in 1st Ashes Test

Ed Jackson December 9, 2021

Australia have reached 1-113 at lunch on day two of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, as luckless England rued a costly no-ball from Ben Stokes.

Stokes, playing his first competitive match since July, thought he’d bowled David Warner in his first over at the Gabba but the Australian opener was given a reprieve when replays showed the superstar allrounder had overstepped.

Warner, who was on 17, went on to reach 48 not out at the break as he and Marnus Labuschagne combined in an unbeaten 103-run stand for the second wicket.

After England were bowled out for 147 on the opening day, Australia are 35 runs from claiming a first innings lead in the Test.

Remarkably, this was the fifth time Warner has been dismissed on a no-ball in his Test career and TV replays showed Stokes had overstepped on each of his deliveries before the one which cannoned into the stumps.

Labuschagne, who rose to prominence against England in the 2019 Ashes series, headed into lunch unbeaten on 53, bringing up his half-century in the penultimate over before the break off 71 deliveries as Australia added to the tourists’ pain in the final half-hour of the session.

After Wednesday’s evening session was wiped out due to a thunderstorm, play began at 9.30am AEST on Thursday under cloudless skies.

Ollie Robinson, playing in his first Ashes Test, immediately proved a handful for Marcus Harris as he repeatedly beat the Victorian’s outside edge in his first two overs.

Harris couldn’t overcome Robinson’s pressure and fell for three when he nicked a delivery to Dawid Malan at third slip in the 28-year-old’s third over of the day.

Despite that early breakthrough, England toiled without luck for most of the session with several chances falling just short of fielders and, most notably, Stokes’ no-ball dismissal of Warner.

The introduction of spinner Jack Leach prompted Warner and Labuschagne to go on the attack, Leach smacked for 31 runs off three overs including back-to-back sixes by Warner in his second over.

There was also an injury scare for England with Stokes pulling up sharply in discomfort in the field late in the session on two occasions with an apparent issue to his left leg.

