AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Usman Khawaja.
Usman Khawaja has backed up his first innings century with an unbeaten second ton at the SCG. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies declare at SCG after Khawaja ton

Rob Forsaith January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja has steadied and starred yet again at the SCG, scoring another declaration-prompting century to help Australia set England a target of 388 late on day four of the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja celebrated his Test recall with a sparkling knock of 137 on Thursday, having entered the fray at 3-117 and left shortly before Pat Cummins declared at 8-416.

On Saturday, the left-hander scored 101 not out to further demoralise an attack weakened by Ben Stokes’ inability to bowl because of a side injury.

Cummins ended Australia’s second innings at 6-265 after Khawaja moved the game along in style, having been summoned to the middle at 3-68 when he knew quick runs were required.

“It’s a surreal moment. I’ve never got back-to-back hundreds in first-class cricket, let alone Test cricket,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

Ricky Ponting, the most recent man to post twin tons in a Test at the iconic ground, described it on Seven as “a very special (moment) in the history of Test” cricket.

Khawaja’s 10th Test ton, ably supported by Cameron Green (74) in a 179-run stand, will raise further questions as to how selectors can leave him out of the XI in Hobart.

And why he was snubbed for so long after the 2019 Ashes, having only been called up because of Travis Head’s positive COVID-19 test.

Australia are in the box seat to push for a 4-0 series lead, with 287 still the highest successful chase in an SCG Test.

However, forecast showers loom as a potential impediment as Justin Langer’s side seek to avoid a repeat of last year’s draw against India at the same venue.

India batted for 131 overs to salvage a draw, frustrating the hosts before they went on to record an epic series win.

It would be easy to describe Saturday as deja vu for England’s beleaguered bowlers, who once again heard boos ring out when Khawaja’s batting partner failed to get the fan favourite on strike as he bore down on three figures.

But the fashion in which the veteran achieved his feat, becoming the third man to post two hundreds in an SCG Test, was more ruthless and rollicking than day two.

Khawaja slog-swept Joe Root into the stands to crash into the nervous 90s then reverse-swept the under-fire captain’s next ball.

The 35-year-old scored freely and in the manner he so often has for Sydney Thunder, bringing up a ton in 131 deliveries.

And whereas Khawaja offered a chance off the bowling of Jack Leach on 28 during his first innings; Saturday’s was faultless.

England’s unsuccessful review of an lbw shout from Mark Wood, when Khawaja was on 98, was the closest they came to dismissing the Queensland skipper.

Left-arm spinner Leach, who endured a baptism of fire when hit out of the attack and the XI at the Gabba, finished with a haul of 4-84.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.