Aussies miss out in world indoors finals

Australian track hopefuls have missed out on medals at the world indoor championships in Belgrade but hurdler Chris Douglas proved their last-day breakthrough star.

On his national team debut, Douglas shocked himself by breaking the Australian and Oceanian record again in Sunday’s 60m hurdles semi-final en route to an exceptional fifth-place finish in the final.

The Melbourne-born 25-year-old, who’s spent most of his life in the US, set a new mark of 7.56 seconds, surpassing his own record of 7.61 set in Iowa City in January.

His third record of the year propelled him to be the first Aussie male to make a world indoors hurdles final since Kyle Vander-Kuyp in the inaugural 1985 event.

It was an astonishing effort from a one-lap hurdles specialist whose previous sprint hurdles best was 7.75 before he decided to have another crack this year.

He hadn’t even raced the event since 2019, yet excelled in by far the biggest race of his career, clocking 7.60 as American Grant Holloway — who matched his own world record (7.29) in the semi-finals — won in 7.39.

“It hasn’t settled in yet that I’m here,” said a stunned Douglas, a software engineer for Google.

“All the big names I watch on TV and never expected to race against are here.

“But I’ve proved to myself what I can do and it’s given me a lot of confidence to try for the same in the outdoor season. The sky is the limit.”

Holloway’s feat to match his own world mark followed a new record of 15.74 metres for Yulimar Rojas to win the triple jump, before Sweden’s pole vault king Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis sealed proceedings with a 6.20m clearance to break his previous world best.

If Douglas’s effort delighted the 15-strong Aussie team, there was some disappointment that Catriona Bisset and Ollie Hoare couldn’t join the medal party.

Eleanor Patterson’s high jump silver and Ash Moloney’s heptathlon bronze on Saturday had raised hopes but the talented middle-distance pair, like Douglas, had to settle for fifth.

In a 1500m where Jakob Ingebrigtsen lost his golden touch, US-based Olympic finalist Hoare did his best to keep touch with the leading quartet’s searing pace but missed out despite a season’s best 3 minutes 34.36 second.

Ingebrigtsen (3:33.02) met his match in Ethiopia’s own young prodigy Samuel Tefera, who stalked the brilliant Norwegian, roaring past on the home straight to defend his crown in a championship best 3:32.77.

In the 800m, Bisset felt she got too impatient, trying to jostle for the best position which led to her getting baulked on a messy opening lap.

Though she recovered well enough to briefly threaten the leaders on the back straight of the final lap, she was never really in the medal hunt as American Ajee Wilson sped away from the front to dominate in 1:59.09.

Bisset, the second fastest qualifier, clocked 2:01.24 and reckoned she’d made a significant breakthrough.

“A lot of the time, I get nervous and think to myself ‘I can’t wait for it to be over’, but whenever I thought about this race, I got really excited,” said the 28-year-old Melbourne University athlete, who once gave up the sport after anxiety and depression issues.

“That’s a big step forward, feeling like I belong. Obviously I’m disappointed with the result but that also means I really wanted it.”

Matt Ramsden found the going too hot in the 3000m final, finishing 12th in a season’s best 7:49.82 as Olympic 10,000m champ Selemon Barega won another of Ethiopia’s medal table-topping four golds.