Aussies near second Test win against Poms

Maligned Englishman Jos Buttler is offering stubborn resistance but Australia need just two more wickets for victory in the second Test.

Set 486 runs to win, the tourists are 8-180 at tea on Monday’s final day of play in Adelaide with Buttler not out 25 from 190 balls.

The Australians have a minimum 26 overs in the final session to take two more wickets and secure a two-nil series lead.

England lost just one wicket in the middle session as Buttler and Chris Woakes (44) provided a rearguard action.

Their 61-run partnership soaked up 31 overs before being broken by paceman Jhye Richardson, who clean bowled Woakes with a superb off-cutter to snare his third wicket of the innings.

Richardson has 3-37, fellow quick Mitchell Starc has claimed 2-36 while Michael Neser (1-28) and Nathan Lyon (2-55) have also taken wickets.

Most pundits believed Monday’s final day would be a procession to victory for Australia, with England resuming at 4-82.

And that forecast strengthened when the hosts made early inroads with key wickets inside the first hour.

It just 15 balls for the first English crack to appear when Starc removed Ollie Pope (four), edging to Steve Smith at second slip.

Starc should have claimed another victim in his next over when a blunder from wicketkeeper Alex Carey allowed Buttler to narrowly avoid making a pair of ducks in the match.

Buttler edged behind but Carey failed to move for the catch and the ball sailed between him and David Warner at first slip.

Some 10 overs later, spinner Lyon ended the resistance of Ben Stokes, who made 12 from 77 balls.

Stokes, on the 54th ball he faced from Lyon, was trapped lbw when Australia reviewed the initial not out verdict.

Stokes’ dismissal left the visitors 6-105 but Buttler and Chris Woakes showed great pluck before Richardson struck with the second new ball.

Ollie Robinson joined Buttler, who dropped three simple catching chances in his wicketkeeping role this Test but also took three brilliant catches.

And the pair lasted 15 overs before Robinson (eight) nicked a Lyon delivery to Smith who took a sharp catch at slip, leaving Buttler with only No.10 Stuart Broad (0no) and No.11 James Anderson as partners.