AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Graham Arnold.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is predicting a memorable night against Tunisia in Qatar. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Aussies primed for World Cup soccer ‘war’

Steve Larkin November 25, 2022

Coach Graham Arnold is priming his Australians for a football war.

The Socceroos’ World Cup aspirations hinge on Saturday’s clash against Tunisia in Qatar.

After copping a 4-1 drubbing from France, another loss will send Arnold’s Australians out of the cup at the group stage.

And while reigning champions France presented a challenge of flair and finesse, the Tunisians are full of fanatical fire.

“We’ve got to be ready for that war,” Arnold told reporters.

“They are aggressive and they’re going to have 40,000 fans behind them and it’s going to be a truly amazing experience again for everyone.”

Arnold’s message to his players is blunt.

“Fight fire with fire, especially from the start,” he said.

“And then when we’re up, put the fire out.”

Arnold is likely to summon playmaker Ajdin Hrustic, who missed the loss to Les Bleus.

The attacking midfielder has not played since suffering an ankle injury on October 3. In line to come from the bench against the French, he was kept on ice given the rout.

“Ajdin Hrustic’s ankle is good, 95 (per cent) so the other five doesn’t matter,” Arnold said.

“He can start.”

Arnold was tight-lipped on other potential changes from his line-up against France, a game which he said exposed Australia technically rather than tactically.

“All the stats showed (the players) put in 100 per cent plus,” he said.

“But it’s those little mistakes that turn into big mistakes.

“If there was anything that was shown up, it was the technical side of it.

“Work-rate, commitment – everything was fantastic.

“It was not the intention to drop back as far as we did but technically we turned the ball over, that pushed us back further.

“Overall, we have got to be in their (Tunisia’s) faces and get ready for that.”

Tunisia drew their cup opener against Denmark, deploying a wall of five defenders which Arnold noted was a change from their tradition.

“They’ve played that (formation) only once,” he said.

“Tunisia, over every game we have watched, they have played a four-three-three and we expect them to go back to that.

“They went into this first game against Denmark more defensively minded with a back five.”

And Arnold’s research has highlighted Tunisia’s major weapon, their captain Youssef Msakni.

“He runs the show. We have identified that and we’ll come up with a solution,” Arnold said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.