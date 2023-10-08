Without Matthews, Windies belted by Aussies in ODI

Australia have maintained their perfect women’s ODI record at Allan Border Field, with an eight-wicket win over a West Indies side missing captain and star batter Hayley Matthews.

Put in by Australia captain Alyssa Healy, the Windies were skittled for 83 off 27.3 overs, with the home team reaching their target in just 14.5 overs.

Openers Healy (38 off 36) and Phoebe Litchfield (16 off 28) made the low target in the first of three ODI games seem even smaller as they put on 57 off 10.1 overs.

Ellyse Perry (20 off 13) and Beth Mooney (six off 12) hurried the home team to victory.

Skipper Alyssa Healy scored 38 off 36 balls in Australia’s easy ODI win over West Indies.

Healy, who took four boundaries off an over from Aaliyah Alleyne, also starred in the field, executing a direct-hit run out, slick stumping and two catches.

It was an 18th ODI win from as many games for the Australian women at the Queensland venue.

Matthews, who scored over 300 runs in the three-match T20 series between the two teams, missed Sunday’s game with a quad injury.

“It was a bit sore in that third T20 international so we figured with two more games after this we take a bit of a precaution today to hopefully be ready for the next two,” Matthews told Fox Sports.

It proved a good toss for Healy to win, as her opening bowlers exploited seaming and swinging conditions.

Kim Garth (3-8 off 5.3 overs) struck twice in her first two over and Meghan Schutt (1-6 off 5) also picked up an early wicket as West Indies slumped to 3-5 in the seventh over.

The visitors took 4.2 overs to get their first runs off the bat and the first boundary didn’t come to the ninth over.

A fourth wicket stand of 24 was the highest of the innings with Alleyne (35 off 39 balls), supplying the only sustained resistance, striking seven of her team’s 11 fours.

Healy didn’t turn to spin until the 17th over, but Ashleigh Gardner (2-17 off 5) and Georgia Wareham (2-30 off 5) supported their quicks well

Pacer Darcie Brown left the field with a hamstring issue after bowling three overs.

The series continues with matches at Melbourne’s Junction Oval next Thursday and Saturday.