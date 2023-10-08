AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kim Garth
Kim Garth celebrates one of her three wickets in the opening ODI win against the Windies. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Without Matthews, Windies belted by Aussies in ODI

AAP October 8, 2023

Australia have maintained their perfect women’s ODI record at Allan Border Field, with an eight-wicket win over a West Indies side missing captain and star batter Hayley Matthews.

Put in by Australia captain Alyssa Healy, the Windies were skittled for 83 off 27.3 overs, with the home team reaching their target in just 14.5 overs.

Openers Healy (38 off 36) and Phoebe Litchfield (16 off 28) made the low target in the first of three ODI games seem even smaller as they put on 57 off 10.1 overs.

Ellyse Perry (20 off 13) and Beth Mooney (six off 12) hurried the home team to victory.

Alyssa Healy
Skipper Alyssa Healy scored 38 off 36 balls in Australia’s easy ODI win over West Indies.

Healy, who took four boundaries off an over from Aaliyah Alleyne, also starred in the field, executing a direct-hit run out, slick stumping and two catches.

It was an 18th ODI win from as many games for the Australian women at the Queensland venue.

Matthews, who scored over 300 runs in the three-match T20 series between the two teams, missed Sunday’s game with a quad injury.

“It was a bit sore in that third T20 international so we figured with two more games after this we take a bit of a precaution today to hopefully be ready for the next two,” Matthews told Fox Sports.

It proved a good toss for Healy to win, as her opening bowlers exploited seaming and swinging conditions.

Kim Garth (3-8 off 5.3 overs) struck twice in her first two over and Meghan Schutt (1-6 off 5) also picked up an early wicket as West Indies slumped to 3-5 in the seventh over.

The visitors took 4.2 overs to get their first runs off the bat and the first boundary didn’t come to the ninth over.

A fourth wicket stand of 24 was the highest of the innings with Alleyne (35 off 39 balls), supplying the only sustained resistance, striking seven of her team’s 11 fours.

Healy didn’t turn to spin until the 17th over, but Ashleigh Gardner (2-17 off 5) and Georgia Wareham (2-30 off 5) supported their quicks well

Pacer Darcie Brown left the field with a hamstring issue after bowling three overs.

The series continues with matches at Melbourne’s Junction Oval next Thursday and Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.