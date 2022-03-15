Lyon strikes as Aussies press for Test win

Spinner Nathan Lyon has claimed an early wicket as Australia pursue victory against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi.

Chasing a world record 506 runs to win, Pakistan are 1-18 at lunch on Tuesday’s fourth day of play.

Lyon (1-4 from seven overs) removed Imam-ul-Haq for one when the Pakistani opener lunged forward defensively but missed the ball, which struck his front pad.

Imam was given out but opted to review and replays showed the ball would have hit his stumps.

Earlier, the Australians declared their second innings at 2-97 some 25 minutes into day four, a lead of 505 runs.

The highest successful run chase in Test history is the West Indies’ 7-418 to beat Australia in Antigua in 2003.

The unlikely victory assignment at Karachi’s National Stadium comes after Australia amassed 9(dec)-556 in their first innings and then bowled out Pakistan for 148.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins chose not to enforce the follow-on and instead batted again.

Cummins halted his team’s second innings when Marnus Labuschagne (44) was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, leaving Usman Khawaja, following his 160 in the first dig, unbeaten on 44.

The Australians began their victory quest with a minimum of 172 overs to bowl Pakistan out and secure a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after a drawn first Test in Rawalpindi.

A win for Cummins’ side would be the first time in nine Tests that Australia have won in Karachi, after five losses and three draws.

An Australian victory will also be just the third loss for Pakistan in 44 Tests in Karachi, where they have 23 wins and 18 draws.