AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia celebrate Mitch Starc's dismissal of SA's Sarel Erwee.
Australia celebrate Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Sarel Erwee on day four of the second Test. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies six wickets away from MCG Test win

Oliver Caffrey December 29, 2022

South Africa’s brittle batting line-up is struggling again as Australia move to within six wickets of their first Test series win against the Proteas at home in 17 years.

Australia have continued their utter domination of South Africa at the MCG, with the visitors stumbling to 4-120 at lunch on Thursday.

South Africa still require another 266 runs just to force Australia to bat for a second time.

The Proteas have failed to pass 200 during their past seven Test innings, a dramatic fall from grace for a team that boasted batting legends Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis when they last faced Australia in 2018.

Starting day four at 1-15 after losing captain Dean Elgar late on Wednesday, South Africa were unable to build any serious momentum on a good batting wicket.

Experienced No.4 Temba Bavuma (37no) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (27), comfortably South Africa’s best batter on this tour, are the unbeaten pair after putting on a 55-run stand.

Bavuma will need to go on and make a big score after being responsible for a calamitous run-out that resulted in Khaya Zondo losing his wicket for one.

Travis Head was quick to hit the stumps after Bavuma took off on an incredibly risky run, with Zondo caught well short of his ground.

Star Australia quick Mitchell Starc, who is bowling in serious discomfort with a finger injury, took the key wicket of opener Sarel Erwee (21).

A visibly sore Starc has bowled 13 overs for figures of 1-44 despite his injury putting him in doubt for next week’s SCG Test.

The 32-year-old was involved in a tense exchange with Theunis de Bruyn, who he threatened to Mankad after South Africa’s No.3 stood out of his crease.

“He’s halfway down Punt Rd, wasn’t he? It’s bad enough in white-ball cricket, I don’t know what the need is in red-ball cricket,” Starc told host broadcaster Channel 7 during the drinks break.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.