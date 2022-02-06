AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry took 3-12 as Australia bowled England out for just 129 in the second Ashes ODI. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies skittle England in women’s ODI

Oliver Caffrey February 6, 2022

Australia’s all-conquering women’s team is powering towards yet another ODI victory after restricting England to a paltry total of 129.

The tourists were on the back foot immediately after Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field first in the second Ashes ODI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Even without quick Darcie Brown, who skittled England with figures of 4-34 in the first ODI three days ago, Australia’s bowlers always had the upper hand and the innings ended in the 46th over.

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry made a welcome return to form with the ball, setting up the dominant performance with figures of 3-12.

The 31-year-old has been below her world-class best all summer, but proved to be a handful for England this time around.

Perry fired early, with wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy claiming a screamer of a catch to dismiss Tammy Beaumont for the opening wicket.

As well as being without Brown, Australia rested wounded hero Beth Mooney after a rollercoaster series for the star batter.

She suffering a broken jaw on the eve of the one-off Test, but still managed to play a crucial role in that drawn thriller in Canberra.

Mooney then scored a match-winning 73 in Thursday’s first ODI, but left the field early after experiencing quadricep tightness.

Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland were brought back into the team to replace Mooney and Brown.

Legspinner Alana King picked up her maiden ODI wicket, adding to the debut scalps she claimed in the Twenty20 and Test arenas in the last three weeks.

Already on the ropes at 7-107, England were further brought undone when Tahlia McGrath took 2-1 in her first over.

McGrath claimed the last three wickets of the innings to grab 3-4 from 3.2 overs.

Tailender Sophie Ecclestone was England’s top-scorer with a gritty unbeaten 32, while captain Heather Knight battled hard for 18 before losing her wicket to spinner Jess Jonassen.

Australia have been near untouchable in the 50-over format for the last three years, winning a world record 26 straight matches before India finally ended that run last September.

Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes will open the batting as Australia seek to end the match quickly in pursuit of the meagre total.

England are yet to claim a victory over Australia all summer between their men’s and women’s team, losing 14 matches and drawing four.

