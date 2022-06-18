AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aussies turning trash into treasure
Australians are increasingly supporting a much more environmentally friendly circular economy.
  • furnishings and furniture

Aussies turning trash into treasure

Katelyn Catanzariti June 19, 2022

If one man’s trash is another’s treasure, Australians are feeling all the richer for embracing a new trend of upcycling furniture. 

A report by environmental organisation Planet Ark shows in the past year, nearly nine in 10 Aussies saved furniture like chairs and bookcases from landfill by selling it instead, supporting a much more environmentally friendly circular economy.

In a circular economy, products and services are kept in circulation longer by being sold-on multiple times.

As well as making better, longer use out of pre-loved items, it helps reduce emissions by up to 45 per cent and takes the pressure off natural resources, the report says.

Australia’s enthusiasm for the trend also indicates a growing appreciation for restoring and rehoming treasures and a desire to slow down mass consumer buying.

“Seeing Australians take proactive steps to reduce waste through circular economy strategies is extremely encouraging and highlights the opportunity to encourage and enable further action,” Planet Ark CEO Paul Klymenko said.

The equivalent of about 824,000 wooden chairs or 261,000 bookcases are thrown away every year in Australia, he says.

Showing these items a little more love benefits everybody, says Planet Ark’s head of circular economy development, Nicole Garofano.

“Better design, making small and simple changes to our everyday consumption and relying more on circular economy strategies such as upcycling, will not only help conserve resources but provide us a sense of purpose and achievement in what we can do with our own materials,” Dr Garofano said.

This enthusiasm for upcycling may have been spurred on by people spending more time at home during COVID lockdowns, says zero-waste advocate and Feast Watson ReLove program ambassador Anita Vandyke.

“While last year offered an opportunity for Australians to look at their environments when working from home with lockdowns, it allowed many of us to shift the way we spend and look at products – appreciating the value in good quality furniture and timber,” Dr Vandyke said.

It is vital people don’t get complacent and lose momentum as ‘normal’ life resumes, she says. 

But with younger generations much more likely to save items from landfill than the boomers, there is hope this collective change in mentality when it comes to mass consumerism has longevity.

And with 4.2 million #upcycling hashtags on Instagram – where videos, tips and ideas are posted regularly – there is certainly no shortage of inspiration.

