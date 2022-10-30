AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Twenty20 World Cup giant-killers Ireland.
Ireland will be out to claim another major Twenty20 World Cup scalp when they play Australia. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aussies wary of T20 giant-killers Ireland

Joel Gould October 30, 2022

Aaron Finch says Australia will not be taking Ireland lightly in their Twenty 20 World Cup clash at the Gabba as he outlines why versatility and adaptability for his side will be keys to progressing to the semi-finals.

A showdown in Brisbane on Monday is an early final for both sides. Ireland have already showcased their giant-killing abilities with a win over England.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie was man of the match at the top of the order against England and medium pacers Josh Little and Fionn Hand came up with cracking deliveries when the game was on the line.

Australia’s run rate (-1.555) is still behind Ireland (-1.169) and England (0.239) with the three teams locked on three points.

Finch said Australia would look at upping their run rate if they earn the right to.

“We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game,” the Australia captain said.

“First and foremost you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward.

“I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself too much to do.

“They have got some seriously talented players and some experience, especially at the top of the order. They are never a team you can take lightly. 

“If the wicket has got anything in it they have got very good bowlers to maximise that as well.”

Finch said he was “not opposed to batting first” on a dry Gabba surface if he won the toss. 

He said chasing was in vogue in the subcontinent because of the dew on the ground, and had been in Australia with bad weather looming.

“If you can put up a decent enough total and force teams to go hard against a quality bowling attack with a little bit of movement then it is really difficult,” he said.

“We’ve got guys with really good defensive skills as well as attacking options as well.

“Mitchell Starc has had a really different role to what he’s had the last ten years.

“He’s bowling almost three (overs) through the middle of the innings whereas in the past he was generally two up front and two at the death exclusively. You have to be able to adapt your attack.”

Finch said he was comfortable either himself or David Warner could play an anchor role if Australia lost early wickets but insists Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David also have the skills to do it.

“Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for,” Finch said.

“He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through.”

