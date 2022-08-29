Aust 7s men win maiden world title

Australia’s cobbled together men’s rugby sevens team are world champions after clinching bronze in the World Series finale in Los Angeles.

A 21-7 defeat of Samoa on Monday morning (AEST), built on some terrific defence then clinical finishing, meant they jumped from second on the standings to win the overall crown for the first time.

Australia finished two points ahead of South Africa (124) with Fiji a further two back after going down 28-21 in the final to New Zealand, who ended their campaign in eighth.

Australia had entered the final leg two points behind the Blitzboks, thanks to one win and five podium finishes in eight tournaments.

South Africa missed the quarter-finals, opening the door for Australia which closed slightly in a semi-final loss to Fiji earlier on Monday.

But powered by Dietrich Roache and veteran Nick Malouf they held their nerve, conceding an early try then dominating to spark scenes of jubilation.

“It’s been a pretty amazing run,” coach John Manenti said.

“It’s very special and certainly nice to have the double (after Australia’s women sealed their world series earlier this year).

It’s a remarkable first for a program that was stripped to its bones as part of Rugby Australia’s budget cuts, with only six men handed full-time contracts to begin the season.

Manenti drew players from Sydney club rugby and fringe Super Rugby talents, his mission to be taken seriously and secure the legitimacy of the program.

Roache scored and set up tries, while his turnover and Malouf’s late pilfer were enough to stifle Samoa’s advances in the final minutes.

“Just proud. I look back to the start of this season, we had just six guys contracted and when Johnny came in with Chucky (James Stannard) we said from day one all we wanted to do every day was to be consistent and I think for the first time in a while we’ve been able to do that,” captain Malouf said.

“I’m so happy, I don’t think it’s sunk in yet … a huge accomplishment for so much hard work and I couldn’t be prouder of the whole squad, even the guys back at RA (Rugby Australia).

“Everyone’s contributed and it’s just fantastic for Australian rugby.”