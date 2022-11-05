AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Mr Albanese says his heart goes out to the family of Trevor Kjeldal, who was killed in Ukraine. Image by JASON O’BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • armed conflict

Aust man dies in Ukraine amid invasion

Nick Gibbs November 5, 2022

An Australian man has died in Ukraine as the conflict from the Russian invasion continues, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed.

Consular assistance is being provided to the family of Trevor Kjeldal, a DFAT spokesperson said on Saturday.

Mr Kjeldal was “a very treasured and loved member” of his family.

“Our depth of sadness at his loss is unfathomable,” the family said in a statement. 

“We would like to thank DFAT for their ongoing assistance in bringing him home to us.

“At this incredibly sad time, we would request that the media respect our privacy as we grieve.”

Mr Kjeldal went by the call sign “Ninja”, and was injured in July and hospitalised in Ukraine but had no plans to immediately return to Australia, according to Nine.

He told Nine News in October his battalion wanted to support the people of Ukraine. 

“Ukraine was in trouble and they needed people to help, so we came and helped,” he said.

“I beat the odds once so let’s just see if I can do it again, I suppose.” 

DFAT expressed its deepest condolences to the family and said it was unable to provide further comment. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also passed on his condolences to Mr Kjeldal’s family and friends on Saturday.

“This is tragic news. I remind people that the DFAT advice is that people do not travel to Ukraine,” he said during a press conference in Queensland.

“It is a dangerous place, but my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved.”

Consular assistance can include support and guidance to families and liaison with local and Australian authorities to assist with funeral arrangements or repatriation of remains. 

The Australian Government’s advice for Ukraine remains at do not travel.

