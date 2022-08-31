AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitchell Starc.
Mitchell Starc took three early wickets as Australia dismissed Zimbabwe for 96 in their second ODI. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Aust quicks skittle Zimbabwe in second ODI

Fraser Barton August 31, 2022

Australia are in the drivers seat to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day series against Zimbabwe after bowling the visitors out for just 96 at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

Skipper Aaron Finch won the toss on Wednesday morning and put Zimbabwe in to bat first in consecutive games, and again it was Australia’s seamers who did the damage.

Mitchell Starc struck in the third over, clean bowling opener Innocent Kaia before he claimed two more scalps inside seven overs to leave the visitors 3-25.

Starc (3-24) is now on the precipice of registering 200 ODI wickets in his 101 matches. 

Zimbabwe lost those three wickets for only one run off 20 deliveries leaving them in all sorts of strife, and it got even worse when dangerman Sikandar Raza fell for 17.

Josh Hazlewood (1-16) had two maidens in his first three overs and bagged Raza’s crucial wicket after Marcus Stoinis took a comfortable catch on the boundary.

Raza, along with Zimbabwe’s top order struggled to get any momentum at the crease as Australia’s pacemen bowled at the stumps to leave the run rate hovering around two and a half an over.

The visitors’ final five wickets fell for 36 runs with the returning Sean Williams top-scoring with 29. 

Legspinner Adam Zampa got Williams’s wicket and two of their tail-enders to finish with 3-21 in back-to-back three-wicket hauls.

Allrounder Cameron Green finished with 2-7 off three overs after his five wicket haul on Sunday, while left-arm offspinner Ashton Agar (1-5) claimed the other wicket.

