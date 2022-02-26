AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourists bush walking at Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains
Research shows eight in 10 Australians are against all commercial development within national parks. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • environmental issue

Australia a land of park lovers: poll

AAP February 27, 2022

Australia is a nation of park lovers keen to preserve nature and opposed to commercial development in protected areas, according to a new conservation poll.

The Australia-wide research reveals 91 per cent agreement that national parks and conservation areas are critical to protect native flora and fauna from resource extraction including logging, mining and fishing.

Of 1122 adults surveyed, 78 per cent indicated zero tolerance for development within the boundaries of national parks.

Others offered limited approval for small scale projects like public toilets and visitor centres, while two thirds of respondents said they agreed with restricting development to adjacent towns and precincts.

The poll was commissioned by the National Parks Australia Council (NPAC) in response to what it says is an increasing government trend to proactively spruik and fund development and commercial interests over nature protection.

The council says recent disputes over management plans for Kosciuszko National Park and the Light to Light walk through Ben Boyd National Park in NSW highlight its concerns.

Elsewhere, it points to development issues around Lake Malbena in Tasmania, Yarra Ranges National Park Bike Track in Victoria, private luxury accommodation in South Australia’s Flinders Chase National Park and the Wangetti trail in Queensland.

Plans to transform Kosciuszko into a major year-round tourist destination were slammed by environmentalists in August as an attempt to undermine 70 years of conservation in the southern NSW jewel.

The blueprint would increase on-park accommodation up to 60 per cent, clear habitat for car parks, permit helicopter access into resorts and allow commercial vehicles on walking tracks.

It would also involve the redevelopment of Jindabyne town centre, the Snowy Mountains’ main visitor hub.

NPAC president Dr Bruce McGregor says it’s clear people don’t support commercialisation of parks but it’s where governments keep putting their money and effort.

“We have seen numerous examples over the years and they just keep coming,” he said.

“There’s a seemingly insatiable push to inappropriately develop even for our prime protected natural places …

“What becomes clear is that there is a disconnect between public and political priorities.”

Asked why national parks and conservation areas were important, the protection of wildlife, saving threatened species and quiet enjoyment of nature topped the survey list.

The poll also found the perceived city-country divide over nature protection isn’t quite as divisive as portrayed.

Regional Australians were five percentage points more likely than city residents to vote for their local member if they prioritised or advocated for national parks.

More than six in 10 respondents said they would be less likely to visit a national park if it had high-impact commercial tours.

