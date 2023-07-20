AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc (l) made an unbeaten 36 as Australia were dismissed for 317 on day 2 at Old Trafford. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia all out for 317 early on day two

Scott Bailey July 20, 2023

Australia have added 17 bonus runs before being bowled out for 317 early on the second morning of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

After resuming at 8-299, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both fell within the first 35 minutes on Thursday, with Chris Woakes completing his first five-wicket haul against Australia to finish with 5-62.

Mitchell Starc finished unbeaten on 36, helping Australia go past 300 after he arrived at the wicket with the tourists 7-255 late on day one.

But the story could have been much better for the hosts.

After James Anderson had Cummins caught at forward point trying to drive the first ball of the day, Hazlewood was caught at second slip from Woakes in the next over.

However he was called back when replays showed Woakes had overstepped, allowing Australia to add 17 more to the score before Hazlewood edged off again to the seamer.

While the 17 runs may not seem much, the extra 25 minutes Australia batted could prove crucial later in this match given rain is forecast for Saturday and parts of Friday and Sunday.

England need a win to stay in the battle for the Ashes, otherwise Australia will be guaranteed of retaining the urn with one more Test to play.

Still, Australia will feel they should have scored more, after all batsmen between No.3 and No.6 were out for between 41 and 51 on day one.

David Warner also made a start with 32, while Alex Carey was out late on day one for 20.

No team has won at Old Trafford this century after scoring less than 350 in the first innings.

