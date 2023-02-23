Australia announces new drones for Ukraine defence

Australia will provide drones to Ukraine to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia on the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

The $33 million package will help intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

A further suite of financial sanctions and travel bans will also be rolled out against 90 people and 40 entities.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko is calling for a step-up in strength to help dispel the Russian invasion on the one-year anniversary of the bloody conflict.

Mr Myroshnychenko will outline in an address to the National Press Club a pivot from a focus on defending Ukraine in 2022 to encouraging nations to be part of a “mutual victory for democracy over authoritarianism” in 2023.

“Ukraine will win due to a step-up in strength with its allies, such as Australia,” he will say in his speech on Friday.

He also thanked the Australian government for the hundreds of millions of dollars given in humanitarian and military aid, saying it had helped Kyiv take back some 50 per cent of recently occupied territories.

“Each additional Bushmaster from Australia to Ukraine isn’t just a very hardy and handy battle vehicle,” he will say.

“Rather, it is the ANZAC spirit and Australian mateship for Ukraine on wheels, wheels that roll toward mutual victory.

“The more Aussie mateship, the faster Ukraine’s and democracy’s victory.”

But he said it was important that support continued to flow to continue to repel the Kremlin’s brutal invasion.

“Most importantly, military aid needs to be goal-based,” he said.

“If the goal in 2022 was to defend Ukraine, the goal in 2023 is to win for the world’s sake.”

Australia has donated almost $700 million in support, $510 million of which is military-related.

It includes 90 Bushmasters, 28 armoured vehicles, anti-armour weapons and howitzers and ammunition.

The new announcement also coincides with the first 200 Ukrainian recruits graduating from military training provided by Australian and British soldiers in the UK.

Defence Minister Richard Marles vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“The Ukrainian people have shown immense bravery and determination in defending their homeland against Russia’s illegal invasion,” he said.

Canberra has also slapped over 1000 sanctions on Russian and Belarusian politicians, generals and oligarchs as part of an international effort to strangle their economies and ability to fund the war.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said targeted sanctions reflect Australia’s support for the people of Ukraine and for the “fundamental norms of sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Australia is imposing additional sanctions, targeting those in the Russian government who are helping prolong this war, those financing this war, and those spreading mistruths to justify this war.”