Australia backs further Russia sanctions

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says concern for Australians in Russia – which faces further sanctions – is one of the reasons why the country’s ambassador hasn’t been expelled.

Senator Payne is in Brussels to meet with ministerial counterparts from other NATO countries and allies to discuss Russia’s ongoing military assault against Ukraine.

While there, she announced a further 67 Russian elites have been targeted with sanctions over the war.

But she won’t go so far as expelling the ambassador.

The minister said she and senior DFAT officials had “consistently conveyed” their views to Russian ambassador Alexey Pavlovsky over his country’s invasion.

“It’s important to realise that … having a diplomatic path to discuss these issues can be very important,” Senator Payne told 2GB.

“I’m also conscious that there are hundreds and hundreds of Australians in Russia, many of whom will potentially reach out to our embassy for consular support.”

Labor has urged the government to expel all Russian diplomats, barring the ambassador, to hold the Kremlin accountable for reported atrocities.

“It is hard to conceive how the decision can be made to allow these individuals to stay, given the sickening abuses being carried out by Russian forces,” Labor leader Anthony Albanese said.

Senator Payne said it was a possibility Russian President Vladimir Putin would be tried as a war criminal, with a reference made to the International Criminal Court for the “horrific list” of atrocities.

Mass graves have been found, civilian shelters targeted by Russian shelling, and rape as a weapon of war has been reported by Ukrainian women.

“We have offered specialised Australian personnel to assist the court with those investigations … that is part of holding Russia to account,” the minister said.

“It is important that we prosecute this case as strongly as possible.

“Australia is a very clear and determined supporter of that.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the Australian parliament last week was described by Senator Payne as “immensely powerful”.

“For someone who’s been in the Australian parliament for a long time, it was one of the most compelling and moving presentations that I have had the honour to witness,” she said.

Senator Payne said the coordination of free nations around the world in response to Russia’s aggression gave them strength to push back against “extraordinary acts of authoritarian states”.

Australia’s sanctions have extended to Russian military official Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who has been labelled the “Butcher of Mariupol” for attacks in the city that targeted buildings sheltering civilians.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko has also been sanctioned, along with other senior Russian officials.

There are now more than 600 people who have been sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.