Australia backs Palestine UN membership as vote passes

Australia has supported a United Nations resolution to upgrade Palestine’s standing, joining 142 other nations in voting to grant it more rights as an observer state.

The non-binding resolution recommends the UN Security Council “favourably” reconsider Palestine gaining full membership after the US vetoed a similar resolution.

The vote provides a modest extension of Palestine’s observer rights, while rejecting the goals and methods of Hamas, condemning its October 7 attack on Israel, and calling for hostage releases, Australia’s UN representative James Larsen said.

“Australia has long believed a two-state solution offers the only hope for breaking the endless cycle of violence and achieving lasting peace,” he said.

“Like many member states, Australia has been frustrated by the lack of progress.”

The US joined Israel and seven others voting against the draft resolution, while 25 others abstained.

China said the resolution reflects the will of the international community and accused the US of misusing its veto powers.

The general assembly meeting adjourned and will reconvene on Monday in New York.

Palestine’s status upgrades will not take effect until September.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham accused the government of lacking courage in the face of pressure.

“Labor’s support for the resolution sends a shameful message that violence and terrorism get results ahead of negotiation and diplomacy,” he said on Saturday.

Voting in favour of the resolution put Australia out of step with important allies who abstained or rejected it and risked emboldening terrorists, Mr Birmingham said.

Not aligning with traditional allies was disappointing, Israel’s ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon said on social media, claiming the vote would empower Iran and Hamas to further destabilise the region.

“Granting the Palestinian UN rights without direct negotiations is counterproductive,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Palestine is pushing for full UN membership as war rages in the Gaza Strip and the US and allies call for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict with Israel.

Palestine’s representative in Australia said supporting the vote added to Australia’s credibility on the international stage and was in line with its policy to eventually recognise statehood.

The vote came amid international condemnation as Israel pushed further into Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge where more than one million Palestinians are sheltering following widespread destruction of the strip.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to withhold weapons exports to Israel if it pressed ahead with a full scale invasion of Rafah, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Senator Wong expressed concerns about the humanitarian situation.

Australia has called for a ceasefire to allow the release of hostages and unimpeded aid to flow into Gaza.

Hamas – designated by Australia as a terrorist group – killed 1200 people and took 250 hostages on October 7, according to Israel’s tallies.

Israel has since launched a ground offensive and bombing campaign in Gaza, killing almost 35,000 people and injuring about 77,000 more, according to the Palestinian health ministry.