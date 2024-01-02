AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Schutt
Pace spearhead Megan Schutt returns from injury for Australia against India in the third ODI. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia bat first in third ODI against India

Steve Barrett January 2, 2024

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third women’s one-day international in Mumbai.

The tourists will be looking to start the new year by securing a series sweep at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday after moving to an unassailable 2-0 lead with their gripping three-run victory to close 2023.

Attack spearhead Megan Schutt returns after missing Saturday’s win with a quad injury, replacing fellow South Australian pacer Darcie Brown.

India have made one change for the dead rubber, with star spinner Sneh Rana ruled out due to concussion protocols following a nasty head collision with teammate Pooja Vastrakar in the second match.

Young spinner Mannat Kashyap will make her ODI debut in Rana’s place.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil.

